Delhi-NCR Braces For Thunderstorms, Dust Storms, As Heat Set To Intensify Again
IMD issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting thunderstorms and dusty winds, while warning of rising temperatures after May 14.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a cloudy morning on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms, light rain and strong winds later in the day.
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, warning of lightning, dusty winds and gusts reaching up to 50 kmph in some areas.
Several parts of the country are once again witnessing intense summer conditions, with severe heat and heatwave-like situations affecting many regions. In Delhi, the maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 39°C, slightly below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6°C, above the seasonal average.
Humidity levels ranged between 39-68 per cent, making conditions uncomfortable across the city. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37-39°C, while the minimum may hover between 26-28°C on Wednesday.
Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms And Dust Storms
The IMD said wind speeds could reach 40-50 kmph in several areas, bringing temporary relief from the scorching heat. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and to avoid standing in open areas or taking shelter under trees or electric poles. Traffic movement may also be affected due to strong winds and rain.
Weather officials said relief will be short-lived, with temperatures rising steadily after May 14. By the weekend, Delhi's maximum temperature could touch 42-44°C.
Over the next week, daytime temperatures are expected to increase by 3-5°C, with minimum temperatures rising gradually as well. The IMD has also said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from May 15.
At present, upper-air cyclonic circulations over north Pakistan, west Rajasthan, and north-central Uttar Pradesh are influencing weather patterns across the region.
Delhi's air quality remained in the "Moderate" category Wednesday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) was 148. NCR cities like Faridabad, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, and Noida also recorded moderate AQI levels.
Parts of Delhi, including Anand Vihar, Rohini, and Wazirpur, reported AQI levels close to the "Poor" category. Experts said rainfall and strong winds may improve air quality over the next two days.
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