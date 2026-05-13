ETV Bharat / state

Delhi-NCR Braces For Thunderstorms, Dust Storms, As Heat Set To Intensify Again

The weather department predicted gusty winds and rain in Delhi, followed by a steady rise in daytime temperatures. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) woke up to a cloudy morning on Wednesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast thunderstorms, light rain and strong winds later in the day.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the national capital, warning of lightning, dusty winds and gusts reaching up to 50 kmph in some areas.

Several parts of the country are once again witnessing intense summer conditions, with severe heat and heatwave-like situations affecting many regions. In Delhi, the maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 39°C, slightly below normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6°C, above the seasonal average.

Humidity levels ranged between 39-68 per cent, making conditions uncomfortable across the city. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 37-39°C, while the minimum may hover between 26-28°C on Wednesday.

Yellow Alert For Thunderstorms And Dust Storms

The IMD said wind speeds could reach 40-50 kmph in several areas, bringing temporary relief from the scorching heat. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and to avoid standing in open areas or taking shelter under trees or electric poles. Traffic movement may also be affected due to strong winds and rain.