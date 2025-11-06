Delhi NCR AQI Today: Air Quality 'Very Poor'; Avoid Morning Walks, Say Doctors; Hospitals 'Flooded' With Patients
People complain of throat irritation, rhinitis, itchy eyes, and chest pain, given the poor quality of air in the national capital and its adjoining cities.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 10:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Air Pollution continued to disrupt normal life in Delhi-NCR, where residents woke up to a hazy morning on Thursday as the air quality hovered in 'poor' and 'very poor' categories, with doctors advising people to avoid morning walks and physical activity.
The air quality bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the national capital's air quality was in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning, with an AQI reading of 278.
According to data from the Commission for Air Quality Management, at 9 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Dwarka station of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee was recorded at 304, falling in 'very poor' category. At the Okhla station, it was 263, while at Chandni Chowk, the AQI was 307, remaining in the 'very poor' category. At 344, Bawana station recorded the worst AQI in the national capital this morning.
In the adjoining cities of Noida and Gurugram, the AQI, according to aqi.in, was over 500, falling in the 'severe'category. Noida recorded an AQI of 503, while Gurugram had an AQI of 515 at 7 am.
An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe', as per the CPCB classification.
The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted further deterioration, with pollution levels likely to slip into the 'very poor' category between November 6 and 8.
Doctors Flag Health Issues Due To Air Pollution
As a result of the continued air pollution, people living in the national capital and its adjoining areas are facing health issues, with doctors reporting an increased number of patients complaining of breathing and other related problems.
Dr Bobby Bhalotra, Senior Consultant and Vice Chairman, Department of Chest Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said several patients visiting the hospital complained of throat irritation, rhinitis, running nose, itchy eyes, and chest pain.
He advised people, especially children and the elderly, to avoid morning walks or physical activity and suggested a hybrid work policy for offices.
"This is the most hazardous air quality, especially this year when it has come suddenly with the onset of this winter. It has been very bad weather. We are getting a lot of patients with exacerbation of symptoms of asthma, COPD and patients who are suffering from ILD or any chronic lung disease or heart disease," Dr Bhalotra said.
Everybody, he added, was impacted by pollution, however, children and the elderly were the most vulnerable group, along with the patients who have chronic conditions.
"Do not do any outside sports. Do not engage in jogging or any other laborious physical activity. For the elderly, I request them to remain inside their homes during the early mornings and avoid their morning walks. They can go for a walk after the sunrise, and that too with a mask... The government should come up with the hybrid option (for workplaces)... The vehicular pollution and the particulate matter are high. Hybrid is one modality," he said.
Dr Pulin Kumar Gupta, Professor Medicine, RML Hospital, New Delhi, said the Outpatient Department at the hospital is "flooded" with patients complaining of respiratory diseases like bronchitis and asthma.
"Patients are coming to the ENT OPD with attacks of sinusitis, running nose, and bleeding from the nose. Dermatology OPD is also seeing an increased number of skin infection cases. Respiratory OPD is also seeing 20 to 25% more patients related to issues due to this pollution," Dr Gupta said.
He advised elderly, pregnant women, children and those with uncontrolled diabetes and other chronic diseases to avoid going out.
The doctor advised those jogging in the morning to do it at home on a treadmill. " If you have to jog outside, please do it in the afternoon...because of low temperature in the morning, pollution settles down, this is the peak time when the air quality is the worst," Dr Gupta said.
Those riding two-wheelers or pulling rickshaws should use masks and wash their hands and face when they come home, the doctor said.
Environment Minister Gives Govt's Version
Interestingly, Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the slight dip in AQI in the last few days was "a result of the science-based and coordinated actions being implemented at the ground level".
According to a press release issued on Wednesday, Sirsa said, "Every day, all agencies in Delhi are working together under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The improvement seen in Delhi's AQI is a result of disciplined and data-driven efforts."
He said that over 500 inspections were conducted across the city in 24 hours. "In the last 24 hours, our teams inspected 387 construction and demolition sites, 79 municipal solid waste locations, 22 DG sets, and 12 hotels and restaurants to check compliance with fuel usage and dust control regulations. Action was taken immediately wherever violations were found," the Environment Minister said.
To control road dust and vehicular pollution, 90 metric tons of road dust were collected, 1988 kilometres of roads were mechanically swept, 1797 kilometres of roads were watered, and 5171 kilometres were sprayed with anti-smog guns, using 1.07 lakh litres of treated water.
"We have further intensified dust control and road cleaning operations at all pollution hotspots. The Chief Minister has given clear instructions to ensure that every agency remains continuously active on the ground," Sirsa added.
Read More