Delhi NCR AQI Today: Air Quality 'Very Poor'; Avoid Morning Walks, Say Doctors; Hospitals 'Flooded' With Patients

New Delhi: Air Pollution continued to disrupt normal life in Delhi-NCR, where residents woke up to a hazy morning on Thursday as the air quality hovered in 'poor' and 'very poor' categories, with doctors advising people to avoid morning walks and physical activity.

The air quality bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the national capital's air quality was in the 'poor' category on Thursday morning, with an AQI reading of 278.

According to data from the Commission for Air Quality Management, at 9 am, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Dwarka station of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee was recorded at 304, falling in 'very poor' category. At the Okhla station, it was 263, while at Chandni Chowk, the AQI was 307, remaining in the 'very poor' category. At 344, Bawana station recorded the worst AQI in the national capital this morning.

Doctors on Delhi-NCR air pollution and the kind of cases they are seeing these days. (ANI)

In the adjoining cities of Noida and Gurugram, the AQI, according to aqi.in, was over 500, falling in the 'severe'category. Noida recorded an AQI of 503, while Gurugram had an AQI of 515 at 7 am.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe', as per the CPCB classification.

The Air Quality Early Warning System has predicted further deterioration, with pollution levels likely to slip into the 'very poor' category between November 6 and 8.

Doctors Flag Health Issues Due To Air Pollution

As a result of the continued air pollution, people living in the national capital and its adjoining areas are facing health issues, with doctors reporting an increased number of patients complaining of breathing and other related problems.

Dr Bobby Bhalotra, Senior Consultant and Vice Chairman, Department of Chest Medicine at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said several patients visiting the hospital complained of throat irritation, rhinitis, running nose, itchy eyes, and chest pain.

He advised people, especially children and the elderly, to avoid morning walks or physical activity and suggested a hybrid work policy for offices.

"This is the most hazardous air quality, especially this year when it has come suddenly with the onset of this winter. It has been very bad weather. We are getting a lot of patients with exacerbation of symptoms of asthma, COPD and patients who are suffering from ILD or any chronic lung disease or heart disease," Dr Bhalotra said.