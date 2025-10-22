Smog Continues To Choke Delhi After Diwali, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

ETV Bharat / state

At 7 am today (Oct 22), Delhi's average Air Quality Index was 345, which falls in the 'very poor' category.

People walk during a hazy morning as thick smog engulfs the city, at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (PTI)
Published : October 22, 2025 at 9:15 AM IST

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog for the second straight day on Wednesday morning, as the air quality took a severe hit following Diwali celebrations with people bursting firecrackers beyond the time limit set by the Supreme Court.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index at 7 am on Wednesday was 345, which falls in the 'very poor' category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

Elderly people perform 'yoga' on a hazy morning as thick smog engulfs the city, at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (PTI)

Despite restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court on the use of firecrackers, several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed widespread violations on Diwali night.

On Tuesday, many monitoring stations recorded AQI levels breaching the 500-mark, a level categorised as ‘severe’. The 24-hour average AQI for Tuesday was 351, a sharp rise from 345 recorded on Monday. The pollution spike comes as no surprise, as Delhi has historically grappled with worsening air quality during the post-monsoon and winter months.

Low wind speeds, combined with emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning in neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana, contribute significantly to the toxic haze that envelops the city.

People move along a foundation pathway on a hazy morning as thick smog engulfs the city, at Man Singh Road in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (PTI)

Authorities are now considering emergency measures to combat the deteriorating air. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has indicated that Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) could be implemented. Under GRAP-II, stricter curbs will be introduced, including a ban on the use of diesel generators (except for essential services), tighter regulations on construction and demolition activities, and enhanced dust suppression efforts.

Special task forces will also be deployed in pollution hotspots to manage vehicular emissions and traffic flow.Data from the CPCB over the past four years confirms that Diwali 2025 ranks among the most polluting in recent memory. The figures underscore a worrying pattern, a recurring plunge in breathable air quality directly linked to unchecked firecracker usage.

A layer of smog blankets the city after air quality deteriorated across Delhi-NCR, in Noida, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. (PTI)

On Tuesday, with particulate matter (PM) 2.5 concentrations averaging 488 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m3) post Diwali, city doctors reported a rise in cases of respiratory issues, eye irritation, flu as well as joint pain among others. As the smog thickens, health experts have once again urged citizens, particularly children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions, to limit outdoor exposure and wear protective masks.

Commuters make their way amid low-visibility after air quality deteriorated across Delhi-NCR, in Gurugram, Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025. (PTI)

Air quality 'very poor' in parts of Haryana, 'poor' in Punjab

Meanwhile, Air quality in parts of Haryana was also recorded in the 'very poor' category, while it was 'poor' in neighbouring Punjab on Wednesday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Dharuhera in Haryana's Rewari district stood at 382 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Narnaul and Jind also recorded 'very poor' air quality with an AQI of 367. Other places with 'very poor' air quality included Charkhi Dadri (362), Rohtak (358), Yamunanagar (347), Fatehabad (320) and Ballabhgarh (318), according to the CPCB's SAMEER app.

The places with 'poor' AQI in Haryana included Bahadurgarh (272), Gurugram (290), Karnal (243), Bhiwani (298), Faridabad (218), Kaithal (237), Karnal (243), Kurukshetra (226) and Sonipat (285). In Punjab, Amritsar recorded an AQI of 253 at 9 am, Jalandhar 261, Patiala 207 and Ludhiana 234. Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded an AQI of 169.

