ETV Bharat / state

Smog Continues To Choke Delhi After Diwali, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'

People walk during a hazy morning as thick smog engulfs the city, at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog for the second straight day on Wednesday morning, as the air quality took a severe hit following Diwali celebrations with people bursting firecrackers beyond the time limit set by the Supreme Court.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's average Air Quality Index at 7 am on Wednesday was 345, which falls in the 'very poor' category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

Elderly people perform 'yoga' on a hazy morning as thick smog engulfs the city, at Lodhi Garden in New Delhi, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (PTI)

Despite restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court on the use of firecrackers, several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed widespread violations on Diwali night.

On Tuesday, many monitoring stations recorded AQI levels breaching the 500-mark, a level categorised as ‘severe’. The 24-hour average AQI for Tuesday was 351, a sharp rise from 345 recorded on Monday. The pollution spike comes as no surprise, as Delhi has historically grappled with worsening air quality during the post-monsoon and winter months.

Low wind speeds, combined with emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning in neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana, contribute significantly to the toxic haze that envelops the city.