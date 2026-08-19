ETV Bharat / state

Musician's Body Recovered From Rented Home In Delhi Five Days After Death; Sons Say 'We Have No Relation'

New Delhi: Police recovered the body of an elderly man, a musician by profession, from his rented house in Govindpuri Extension, under Kalkaji police station area here, five days after he passed away. Reports suggest, when his sons were contacted, they initially refused to come to the house or claim their father's body, saying they had no relation with him.

Deceased Ravi Dey, believed to be 70 years old, lived alone in the rented house in Delhi's Govindpuri Extension, and his body was found five days later after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the locked house.

Ravi Dey had been living there for the last two years. Neighbours said they often saw him sitting outside the gate, on the staircase or while passing through the lane, but few knew much about him.

Last week, after neighbours noticed a strong foul smell coming from the house, they informed the police and the landlord. Police reached the spot and broke open the locked door, only to find Dey's body lying near the bathroom. His body had decomposed and was emitting a strong smell.

"One uncle used to often sit outside the gate here. Now we have come to know that he had died five days ago. When the smell from the room became very strong, we neighbours informed the police. When police reached here and broke the lock, they found the body inside, which had decomposed," neighbour Pushkar said.

Pushkar said he did not know that Dey was a renowned musician. He recalled that Dey appeared stressed and had been looking for a rented house in the area for some time. He also remembered seeing a boy who appeared to be Dey's son in the past, but said he had not seen him recently.