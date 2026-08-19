Musician's Body Recovered From Rented Home In Delhi Five Days After Death; Sons Say 'We Have No Relation'
Musician Ravi Dey's sons initially refused to come to the house and told police that they had no connection with their father.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 12:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Police recovered the body of an elderly man, a musician by profession, from his rented house in Govindpuri Extension, under Kalkaji police station area here, five days after he passed away. Reports suggest, when his sons were contacted, they initially refused to come to the house or claim their father's body, saying they had no relation with him.
Deceased Ravi Dey, believed to be 70 years old, lived alone in the rented house in Delhi's Govindpuri Extension, and his body was found five days later after neighbours complained of a foul smell emanating from the locked house.
Ravi Dey had been living there for the last two years. Neighbours said they often saw him sitting outside the gate, on the staircase or while passing through the lane, but few knew much about him.
Last week, after neighbours noticed a strong foul smell coming from the house, they informed the police and the landlord. Police reached the spot and broke open the locked door, only to find Dey's body lying near the bathroom. His body had decomposed and was emitting a strong smell.
"One uncle used to often sit outside the gate here. Now we have come to know that he had died five days ago. When the smell from the room became very strong, we neighbours informed the police. When police reached here and broke the lock, they found the body inside, which had decomposed," neighbour Pushkar said.
Pushkar said he did not know that Dey was a renowned musician. He recalled that Dey appeared stressed and had been looking for a rented house in the area for some time. He also remembered seeing a boy who appeared to be Dey's son in the past, but said he had not seen him recently.
Another neighbour, Hansraj, who lives in government quarters in the same lane, said he had spoken to Dey a long time ago and remembered him as a very good person. "Long ago, I used to talk to him. He was a musician by profession. We came to know about his death only after five days. We had never seen his sons coming here. He used to live alone," Hansraj said.
Hansraj also recalled that a Zomato food delivery had arrived for Dey around a week earlier when he was near house number 6. He said Dey was a renowned musician who occasionally visited CR Park to eat. However, their interactions were limited to exchanging pleasantries.
A woman neighbour said Dey had been living in the area for around two years and generally kept to himself. "He used to sit alone and smoke occasionally, often sitting on the staircase. We didn't know much about him. We would see him as we passed through the lane. For the past two or three days, neighbours had noticed a foul smell coming from the house. They called the police and informed the landlord. That's when they found out that he had died, so they broke open the lock," she said.
Police questioned the neighbours and contacted Dey's two sons, who live in nearby Lajpat Nagar. According to IANS, the sons initially refused to come to the house and told police that they had no connection with their father.
Police later persuaded them to come to AIIMS, where the body was kept for post-mortem. The sons reached the hospital on August 16 and, after due procedure, took custody of their father's body for conduct of last rites.
The circumstances surrounding Dey's death are yet to be established.
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