ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Murder Takes New Turn; Former Colleague, Her Associate Arrested From Uttarakhand

New Delhi: There is a new twist in the Yuvraj Singh Manchanda murder case, with his former office colleague and her associate being arrested from Uttarakhand. Both were produced before the Saket Court on September 17 and remanded to five days of police custody.

Manchanda, a resident of Sarita Vihar, had gone missing from the market on September 6. On the morning of September 10, the decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from a drain in Sector 70, within the jurisdiction of the Badshahpur police station in Gurugram; the body could not be identified at the time. Following the post-mortem and the completion of necessary formalities, the Gurugram police had the body cremated on September 14, treating it as an unidentified corpse.

According to the police, Manchanda had gone shopping with his sister at Lajpat Nagar's Central Market on September 6. Around 4 PM, he left for Gurugram, telling his sister he had a meeting. When he did not return by late night, his family tried to contact him but found his mobile phone switched off. His sister filed a missing person report on September 11. After registering the case, the police examined the CDR (Call Detail Record) and IPDR (Internet Protocol Detail Record) associated with Yuvraj's mobile phone.

The investigation revealed that prior to his disappearance, Yuvraj had spoken to his former office colleague, Anya Vats. His family confirmed this as well. The police then began searching for Anya, but her phone was also found to be switched off; information was also gathered from people associated with the office where both Yuvraj and Anya had worked.