Delhi: Murder Takes New Turn; Former Colleague, Her Associate Arrested From Uttarakhand
Both were produced before Saket Court which remanded them in five days of police custody; the two dumped the body in a drain in Gurugram.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
New Delhi: There is a new twist in the Yuvraj Singh Manchanda murder case, with his former office colleague and her associate being arrested from Uttarakhand. Both were produced before the Saket Court on September 17 and remanded to five days of police custody.
Manchanda, a resident of Sarita Vihar, had gone missing from the market on September 6. On the morning of September 10, the decomposed body of an unidentified man was recovered from a drain in Sector 70, within the jurisdiction of the Badshahpur police station in Gurugram; the body could not be identified at the time. Following the post-mortem and the completion of necessary formalities, the Gurugram police had the body cremated on September 14, treating it as an unidentified corpse.
According to the police, Manchanda had gone shopping with his sister at Lajpat Nagar's Central Market on September 6. Around 4 PM, he left for Gurugram, telling his sister he had a meeting. When he did not return by late night, his family tried to contact him but found his mobile phone switched off. His sister filed a missing person report on September 11. After registering the case, the police examined the CDR (Call Detail Record) and IPDR (Internet Protocol Detail Record) associated with Yuvraj's mobile phone.
The investigation revealed that prior to his disappearance, Yuvraj had spoken to his former office colleague, Anya Vats. His family confirmed this as well. The police then began searching for Anya, but her phone was also found to be switched off; information was also gathered from people associated with the office where both Yuvraj and Anya had worked.
The police discovered that Anya was using a new mobile number, the location of which was traced to Uttarakhand. A police team travelled to Uttarakhand, traced and apprehended Anya Vats and her associate, Sanyam Sachdeva, and brought them back to Delhi.
During interrogation, both Anya and Sanyam confessed to murdering Yuvraj. The two dumped the body in a drain in Gurugram. The Delhi Police contacted Gurugram Police and learned that an unidentified body had been recovered from a drain in the Badshahpur police station area of Gurugram on September 10.
"Yuvraj's elder sister, a doctor at a private hospital, had lodged a missing person complaint at the Lajpat Nagar police station on September 11. On September 16, the family learned through the Delhi Police that an unidentified body had been found in the Badshahpur area. The investigating officer from Badshahpur police station had uploaded the body's photograph and other details to the ZIPNET portal. The family identified Yuvraj based on the photograph and the belongings found near the body," said Vineet Kumar, DCP, South-East Delhi.
The deceased is survived by his parents and two sisters; he was the family's only son and was employed at a company in Gurugram.
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