Delhi Murder Shocker: Daughter-In-Law Killed Mother-In-Law, Robbery Claim Proven Fake
Delhi Police revealed that a pregnant woman killed her mother-in-law, staged a robbery, and set the body on fire to hide the crime.
Published : November 25, 2025 at 5:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Police have solved a high-profile murder case in Delhi, finding that the elderly woman was killed by her own daughter-in-law.
The incident occurred last Wednesday (November 19) in Sangam Vihar, North Delhi. According to police, the 65-year-old woman was killed by her pregnant daughter-in-law, not by an outsider.
The accused not only killed her mother-in-law, but also burned the body to make it look like a case of robbery.
Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District), said, “The victim lived with her family in Sangam Vihar, Wazirabad. Her husband had passed away several years ago. The incident took place on Wednesday inside their flat. The deceased lived with her three sons and their wives. At the time of the murder, only she and the wife of her second son were at home.”
In the initial statement, the daughter-in-law told police that some men entered the house to loot valuables, and when the mother-in-law resisted, they killed her and set her on fire before fleeing.
However, DCP Raja Banthia said police were doubtful of her statement. During the investigation, more details came to light. After further questioning, the daughter-in-law confessed.
She admitted that ongoing disputes and arguments with her mother-in-law led her to commit the murder.
Planning, Plotting And Execution
According to the accused, she first mixed depression pills in the mother-in-law's milk to make the elderly woman fall unconscious. Once she fainted, the accused attacked her with a hammer and killed her.
To hide the murder, she devised an elaborate plan. She poured kerosene on the body, set it on fire, and scattered household items to stage the scene as a robbery.
Fire brigade and police teams reached soon after receiving information and doused the flames, but the woman had already died.
Evidence at the scene and the woman's contradictory statements further strengthened the police’s suspicion. A murder case was registered immediately, and the investigation was intensified.
About The Family
According to DCP Banthia, the family has four sons, Rehan, Adnan, Salman and Rizwan. Rehan lives with his family in Inderlok and runs a footwear business. Adnan lives on the ground floor of the Sangam Vihar house. Salman and his wife live on the second floor.
According to the DCP, Salman and his wife married in April this year, and she is now 4-5 months pregnant. The youngest son, Rizwan, is a schoolteacher who lived with his mother. The elderly woman was looking forward to her youngest son's upcoming wedding and often told relatives it would be the last marriage in the family, and that she wanted to make it special.
The DCP said, “Delhi Police have arrested the daughter-in-law on charges of murder and destruction of evidence. All crucial clues have been recovered, and further legal action is underway.”
