Delhi Murder Shocker: Daughter-In-Law Killed Mother-In-Law, Robbery Claim Proven Fake

New Delhi: Police have solved a high-profile murder case in Delhi, finding that the elderly woman was killed by her own daughter-in-law.

The incident occurred last Wednesday (November 19) in Sangam Vihar, North Delhi. According to police, the 65-year-old woman was killed by her pregnant daughter-in-law, not by an outsider.

The accused not only killed her mother-in-law, but also burned the body to make it look like a case of robbery.

Raja Banthia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District), said, “The victim lived with her family in Sangam Vihar, Wazirabad. Her husband had passed away several years ago. The incident took place on Wednesday inside their flat. The deceased lived with her three sons and their wives. At the time of the murder, only she and the wife of her second son were at home.”

In the initial statement, the daughter-in-law told police that some men entered the house to loot valuables, and when the mother-in-law resisted, they killed her and set her on fire before fleeing.

However, DCP Raja Banthia said police were doubtful of her statement. During the investigation, more details came to light. After further questioning, the daughter-in-law confessed.

She admitted that ongoing disputes and arguments with her mother-in-law led her to commit the murder.

Planning, Plotting And Execution