ETV Bharat / state

Four Killed, Five Injured As Car Crashes Into Parked Truck On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Madhya Pradesh

All those involved in the accident are relatives and are residents of Indore, Dhar and Jhabua districts in Madhya Pradesh ( Representational Image/IANS )

Ratlam: Four persons died and five others were injured in a major road accident that took place near Shivgarh on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Madhya Pradesh.

According to police, on the night of Friday, a family travelling in a car for darshan at Khatu Shyamji in Rajasthan rammed a truck parked on the eight-lane expressway. While four persons died on the spot, five others, including two children, were seriously injured.

The truck was parked on the roadside after a break-down on the eight-lane road. The car then crashed into the rear of the truck.

After receiving information, Shivgarh police reached the spot and, with the help of locals and toll employees, took the injured to Ratlam Medical College Hospital. The incident took place around 2 am.

The collision was so severe that the car was badly mangled, leaving everyone inside seriously injured and trapped in the vehicle. Toll company employees and police reached the spot and pulled out the injured and deceased from the wreckage.