Delhi Gangrape: Bus Used In Crime Registered In Bihar's Gopalganj
Investigation revealed the owner of the bus is Happy Malhotra, a resident of Rampur Sadouwa village in Gopalganj district.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Gopalganj: The bus in which a woman was gangraped in Delhi's Rani Bagh locality was registered in 2024 in the name of 'Sai Drishti Private Limited.'
Investigation into the incident revealed the owner of the bus bearing registration number BR-28-P-3941 is Happy Malhotra, a resident of Rampur Sadouwa village in Sidhavaliya police station area of Bihar's Gopalganj district. Besides, as per the Transport Department's records, the bus has pending challans worth over Rs 10 lakh for various traffic violations.
The bus was operating on a tourist permit but was being used illegally to transport passengers. According to Transport Department officials, dozens of cases have been registered against the bus for lack of insurance, overloading, and ignoring safety standards.
Motor Vehicle Inspector Anand Kumar said challans worth Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh are pending against the bus. "Furthermore, the bus was supposed to be operated on a tourist permit. The manner in which passengers were being transported in it does not require a tourist permit and violates the norm", he said.
Late on Monday night, two men raped a 30-year-old woman in this sleeper bus in Rani Bagh area of the national capital. The victim, a resident of Pitampura area, said she works in a factory in Mongolpuri.
After finishing work that night, the bus stopped near the B-Blore bus stand in Saraswati Vihar where the accused forcibly pulled her inside and raped her for two hours. The bus continued to travel within a seven-kilometre radius around Nangloi Metro Station. At 2 am, she was thrown on the road after which the accused fled.
Referring to the alleged gang rape, Delhi Police in a statement said, "A case under sections 64(1)/70(1)/3(5) of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) has been registered at Police Station Rani Bagh on May 12. Accused persons have also been arrested in the case. Further investigation is underway."
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