ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Gangrape: Bus Used In Crime Registered In Bihar's Gopalganj

Gopalganj: The bus in which a woman was gangraped in Delhi's Rani Bagh locality was registered in 2024 in the name of 'Sai Drishti Private Limited.'

Investigation into the incident revealed the owner of the bus bearing registration number BR-28-P-3941 is Happy Malhotra, a resident of Rampur Sadouwa village in Sidhavaliya police station area of ​​Bihar's Gopalganj district. Besides, as per the Transport Department's records, the bus has pending challans worth over Rs 10 lakh for various traffic violations.

The bus was operating on a tourist permit but was being used illegally to transport passengers. According to Transport Department officials, dozens of cases have been registered against the bus for lack of insurance, overloading, and ignoring safety standards.

Motor Vehicle Inspector Anand Kumar said challans worth Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh are pending against the bus. "Furthermore, the bus was supposed to be operated on a tourist permit. The manner in which passengers were being transported in it does not require a tourist permit and violates the norm", he said.