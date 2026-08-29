Delhi Model Murder: Muskan’s Alleged Killer Had Past POCSO, Assault Cases, Police Say
Delhi Police arrested history-sheeter Imran Khan alias Aqib for stabbing Muskan Sharma to death over phone chats, reports Monib Khan
Published : August 29, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The probe into the murder of 21-year-old Muskan Sharma, a part time model, in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area has revealed the criminal and violent background of the prime suspect Imran Khan alias Aqib. He has a history of violent crime, including child sexual abuse and assault cases, police said.
According to investigators, Muskan’s murder inside her Old Mahavir Nagar home was sparked by a dispute over her conversations with another young man, which enraged Imran, who has a volatile temper.
“Imran became enraged after discovering mobile phone chats between Muskan and another young man. When he checked Muskan’s phone, it sparked a heated argument, and she asked him to leave, which escalated the dispute,” said a police official.
The officer said that Imran allegedly attacked Muskan with a knife, leaving her badly injured with stab wounds to her chest and abdomen. He then fled with her phone.
Suspect's criminal history
According to police, Imran is a registered history-sheeter at the Tilak Nagar Police Station with a history of serious offences, including a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) in 2018, an assault case in 2021, substance abuse and other prior complaints.
“Imran was booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly molesting a minor and breaking her arm when she resisted. He was also jailed for a murderous assault after striking an individual with a stone slab. Both cases remain pending in court,” they said.
Police said that Muskan had also filed a harassment complaint against Imran on July 18, though the two remained in contact.
“Imran struggled with drug addiction and was recently released from a de-addiction centre on July 30 following an incident of self-harm,” they said.
Arrest after shootout
The accused was arrested on Nala Road in Rajouri Garden following an encounter with police. “He fired four shots at a police team, which was tracking him. Officers retaliated by firing seven rounds. Imran received a few shots in the legs, leading to his arrest,” police added.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Hareshwar V. Swami confirmed the incident and said that the probe remains ongoing. “We are currently probing how Imran alias Aqib secured employment at a local gym without proper police verification. Investigators are also working to identify anyone who assisted him while he was on the run and trace the illegal supplier of the weapon used against officers,” he said.
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