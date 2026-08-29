ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Model Murder: Muskan’s Alleged Killer Had Past POCSO, Assault Cases, Police Say

New Delhi: The probe into the murder of 21-year-old Muskan Sharma, a part time model, in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar area has revealed the criminal and violent background of the prime suspect Imran Khan alias Aqib. He has a history of violent crime, including child sexual abuse and assault cases, police said.

According to investigators, Muskan’s murder inside her Old Mahavir Nagar home was sparked by a dispute over her conversations with another young man, which enraged Imran, who has a volatile temper.

“Imran became enraged after discovering mobile phone chats between Muskan and another young man. When he checked Muskan’s phone, it sparked a heated argument, and she asked him to leave, which escalated the dispute,” said a police official.

The officer said that Imran allegedly attacked Muskan with a knife, leaving her badly injured with stab wounds to her chest and abdomen. He then fled with her phone.

File photos of Muskan Sharma and Imran Khan (Special arrangement)

​Suspect's criminal history