ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Model Murder Case: Accused Imran Khan Shot In Legs, Arrested

New Delhi: Imran Khan, the prime accused in the murder of a 21-year-old student and part-time model, Muskan, at her home in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, was shot in the legs by the police after he allegedly opened fire at them at the Rajouri Garden area here on Thursday night.

Police said the encounter took place when a trap was laid after receiving a tip-off about Imran’s presence in the area. On seeing the police team, the accused opened fire and tried to flee, following which the police retaliated and shot him in the legs.

Imran was admitted to a hospital for treatment and he has been arrested in connection with the murder.

The accused allegedly attacked Muskan with a knife on Wednesday and fled the spot. When neighbours rushed to the house after hearing screams, they found her seriously injured. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.