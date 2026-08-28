Delhi Model Murder Case: Accused Imran Khan Shot In Legs, Arrested
The accused, who was a trainer at the gym where Muskan used to work out, stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the spot.
Published : August 28, 2026 at 9:25 AM IST
New Delhi: Imran Khan, the prime accused in the murder of a 21-year-old student and part-time model, Muskan, at her home in Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, was shot in the legs by the police after he allegedly opened fire at them at the Rajouri Garden area here on Thursday night.
Police said the encounter took place when a trap was laid after receiving a tip-off about Imran’s presence in the area. On seeing the police team, the accused opened fire and tried to flee, following which the police retaliated and shot him in the legs.
Imran was admitted to a hospital for treatment and he has been arrested in connection with the murder.
The accused allegedly attacked Muskan with a knife on Wednesday and fled the spot. When neighbours rushed to the house after hearing screams, they found her seriously injured. She was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Delhi Police had engaged multiple teams to search for Imran. Footage from CCTV cameras at the crime scene and surrounding areas was also scrutinised for clues. Based on technical analysis and other leads, the police received information regarding the accused's presence in the Rajouri Garden area.
Family acquaintances have claimed that Imran, who allegedly knew Muskan, had previously harassed her. He was reportedly a trainer at the gym where Muskan used to work out. However, the exact motive behind the killing is yet to be established.
Police said that following his release from the hospital, the accused will be subjected to thorough interrogation to ascertain the sequence of events leading to the murder, the motive and the nature of the relationship between the accused and the victim.
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