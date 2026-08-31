ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Inside Bus; Driver, Conductor Held

New Delhi: A 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, following which police arrested the driver and conductor, police sources said. The incident occurred on the night of August 4 when the girl, travelling from Uttar Pradesh to meet her cousin in Noida, mistakenly got off at Pari Chowk during heavy rain.