ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Minister Ashish Sood Says CAG Report Exposes AAP Govt's Financial Mismanagement In Universities

He claimed that when BJP was in the opposition, it always discharged its responsibilities, whether it was Bofors scandal or irregularities plaguing the education sector.

Addressing the House, Sood said in Delhi politics, 'victim card' is in far greater circulation than credit card. "AAP leaders carry this card in their pockets at all times. Whenever they are held accountable or when the budget is being discussed, instead of engaging in substantive dialogue, they simply tweet claiming they are being verbally abused. The public has already witnessed their tactic of seeking votes by playing the victim card, only to end up in jail after losing the election."

New Delhi: Tabling the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in Assembly on the functioning of universities under the Delhi government between 2018 and 2023, education minister Ashish Sood claimed that in the name of bringing in a revolution in education, the erstwhile Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government played its favourite 'victim card' while institutions remained in a state of utter neglect. Given the gravity of the report, the minister has recommended referring it to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Citing the CAG report, Sood said the 'Delhi Teachers University' was announced without any prior preparation and till this day, continues to operate out of a school building. "It is astonishing that across three universities, there is a grand total of merely three enrolled students. Last year, this figure stood at a mere 20. This serves as living proof of decisions taken completely devoid of any planning."

Referring to the Delhi Sports University, he noted that the institution remains confined to a mere six rooms within the premises of a school. The future of the 200–250 students currently studying there as well as the validity of their curriculum and degrees remain uncertain.

Pointing out the lacunae in admission and migration policies as highlighted by the CAG report, Sood alleged that the previous government failed to present the audited accounts of the universities before the House for five consecutive years. "Appointments were made arbitrarily, and funds were misappropriated. Money earmarked for EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) students was diverted, and scholarship funds were not utilised effectively," he added.

Elaborating on the achievements of the current government, Sood asserted that a systemic shift has now taken place. Between 2023 and 2025, the government has disbursed scholarships worth Rs 44 crore to 3,014 EWS students. Startups are being actively promoted through the 'Campus to Market' vision. He said that students from the university have secured drone orders worth Rs 200 crore from the DRDO.

The minister concluded by urging the Speaker to facilitate a detailed discussion on this report and refer it to the PAC. "Those who used to demand 'Bharat Ratna' for themselves and claimed to have ushered in an 'education revolution' by fabricating false narrative, must have their real face exposed before the public. Back then, there was nothing but propaganda while today, there are tangible results on the ground," he added.