Delhi Metro To Start Services At 6 AM This Sunday, Amid BRICS Summit, Competitive Exams
The DMRC has asked passengers and examination candidates to plan journeys with security arrangements, traffic restrictions, and route diversions in mind.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory for passengers and candidates appearing for competitive examinations ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital.
Given VIP movements, security arrangements, and the need for smooth passenger movement, DMRC has changed metro service timings to minimise inconvenience for commuters and students.
Metro Services To Begin At 6 AM On Sunday
According to the DMRC, train services on all Delhi Metro lines will begin at 6 am on Sunday, September 13.
Metro services on several routes generally begin later on Sundays. However, the decision was taken during the BRICS Summit to help passengers and students appear for examinations amid the city's traffic restrictions.
The administration has advised passengers and examination candidates to plan their journeys keeping the timings and route diversions in mind.
Delhi Metro Museum At Supreme Court Station To Remain Closed
As part of security arrangements for the international summit, the DMRC has also issued an advisory regarding the Delhi Metro Museum at Supreme Court Metro station, located near the Pragati Maidan/Bharat Mandapam complex.
The museum, which has been closed to the public from September 11, will remain closed till September 14, as it is a weekly holiday. It will only reopen for visitors and the public on Tuesday, September 15.
Several heads of state and foreign delegates are attending the global summit in the national capital.
In coordination with the Delhi Police and security agencies, the metro administration has said it is working to ensure smooth public transport operations while maintaining security along VIP corridors.
The DMRC has urged passengers to cooperate and check updates through its official app or social media handles.
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