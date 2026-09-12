ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Metro To Start Services At 6 AM This Sunday, Amid BRICS Summit, Competitive Exams

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued an advisory for passengers and candidates appearing for competitive examinations ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital.

Given VIP movements, security arrangements, and the need for smooth passenger movement, DMRC has changed metro service timings to minimise inconvenience for commuters and students.

Metro Services To Begin At 6 AM On Sunday

According to the DMRC, train services on all Delhi Metro lines will begin at 6 am on Sunday, September 13.

Metro services on several routes generally begin later on Sundays. However, the decision was taken during the BRICS Summit to help passengers and students appear for examinations amid the city's traffic restrictions.

The administration has advised passengers and examination candidates to plan their journeys keeping the timings and route diversions in mind.