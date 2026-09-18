Delhi Metro Sets New Record: 82.44 Lakh Passenger Boardings Recorded On September 17 Amid DTC Bus Strike
The record came as commuters shifted to rail transport after bus service disruptions, prompting DMRC to run additional train trips | Dhananjay Verma reports.
Published : September 18, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has set a new record for daily passenger boardings, with 82,44,903 passengers travelling across its network on September 17 amid the ongoing DTC bus strike.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the figure is the highest-ever daily passenger boarding figure recorded on its network. The latest milestone comes as commuters across Delhi-NCR increasingly turned to the Metro amid disruption to bus services.
DMRC Records Highest-Ever Passenger Boardings of 82,44,903 on 17th September 2026.#DelhiMetro pic.twitter.com/Nu6eNMGM1b— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) September 18, 2026
Previous Record Surpassed
According to the DMRC, the previous record for daily passenger boardings was recorded on August 8, 2025, when 81,88,115 passengers travelled on the Metro.
The September 17 figure surpassed that record, with more than 82.44 lakh passenger boardings recorded in a single day.
DTC Strike Drives Metro Ridership
The ongoing indefinite strike by DTC bus drivers has been a key factor behind the surge in Metro ridership. With bus services disrupted, commuters have been relying more heavily on the Metro to reach offices, schools and other destinations.
To manage the increased passenger load and facilitate smoother travel, the DMRC operated 32 additional train trips on September 17 compared with a normal day.
DMRC Director (Communications) Anuj Dayal said the record passenger figure reflects the Metro's role in Delhi's public transport system.
He said commuters were using the Metro to avoid traffic-related delays and reach their destinations on time.
The DMRC thanked passengers and said it remains committed to upgrading its services, technology, and infrastructure to meet growing travel demand across Delhi-NCR.
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