ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Metro Sets New Record: 82.44 Lakh Passenger Boardings Recorded On September 17 Amid DTC Bus Strike

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro has set a new record for daily passenger boardings, with 82,44,903 passengers travelling across its network on September 17 amid the ongoing DTC bus strike.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the figure is the highest-ever daily passenger boarding figure recorded on its network. The latest milestone comes as commuters across Delhi-NCR increasingly turned to the Metro amid disruption to bus services.

Previous Record Surpassed

According to the DMRC, the previous record for daily passenger boardings was recorded on August 8, 2025, when 81,88,115 passengers travelled on the Metro.

The September 17 figure surpassed that record, with more than 82.44 lakh passenger boardings recorded in a single day.