ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Metro's Central Vista Corridor Work Begins At Central Secretariat Station

The Central Vista Corridor project will not only stand out as a marvel of engineering but also make commuting far more convenient and seamless for passengers.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal Khattar was present at the commencement event. He reviewed the project's progress and reiterated the commitment to modernise Delhi's transport infrastructure. Several senior officials, including the secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and DMRC chairman Katikithala Srinivas, were also present here.

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday commenced construction work at the Central Secretariat Metro Station under the Central Vista Corridor project.

The Central Secretariat Metro Station is being developed as a triple-interchange station. Currently, it connects the Yellow and Violet lines. With the addition of the new Magenta Line, this station is poised to become the most significant interchange hub within the Delhi Metro network.

According to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the objective of this corridor is to facilitate direct access for commuters to the administrative hubs, government offices, and the Lutyens' Zone. This metro expansion will prove to be a boon for government employees and tourists alike, eliminating the need for long commutes to reach Kartavya Path and the surrounding administrative blocks.

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director (corporate communications) of Delhi Metro, said that the launch of this corridor would not only strengthen connectivity in the heart of New Delhi but also alleviate traffic congestion between Connaught Place and Pragati Maidan. The route will interconnect judicial institutions, national monuments, and convention centres, thereby greatly easing travel for delegates and the general public attending international events at venues like Bharat Mandapam.

Dayal further said that construction work is being carried out using state-of-the-art technologies to ensure no damage occurs to historical buildings and surrounding infrastructure. The DMRC aims to complete this complex project within the stipulated timeframe so that the residents of Delhi can benefit from world-class facilities, he said.

This 9.913-kilometre-long corridor is part of the Magenta Line extension (Janakpuri West – R.K. Ashram Marg). The corridor will feature a total of nine underground stations, namely Shivaji Stadium, Yuge Yugeen Bharat, Central Secretariat, Kartavya Bhawan, India Gate, War Memorial–High Court, Baroda House, Bharat Mandapam and Indraprastha.