ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Medical Scam: Dr Vatsala Agarwal Gets 4 Weeks' Interim Bail

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted four weeks' interim bail to the state's former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, who is one of the accused in the Delhi drug and medical equipment procurement scam. On Tuesday, special Judge Vidya Prakash issued an order to release Dr Aggarwal against a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.

Earlier, on August 17, the court had rejected the bail plea of ​​Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, who is another accused in the case. Both were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in Delhi, in connection with irregularities worth Rs 700 crore in the purchase of medicines and medical equipment.

During the hearing, senior lawyer Ramesh Gupta, appearing on behalf of Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, said she has been in jail for the last 40 days. The petitioner has health problems which have also been mentioned in the custody order. Gupta also said that Dr Aggarwal has been made a scapegoat so that some high-ranking people can be protected. He said that nothing has been recovered from Dr Aggarwal's house.