Delhi Medical Scam: Dr Vatsala Agarwal Gets 4 Weeks' Interim Bail
While the former Director General of Health Services got interim bail, her co-accused Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga did not.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has granted four weeks' interim bail to the state's former Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, who is one of the accused in the Delhi drug and medical equipment procurement scam. On Tuesday, special Judge Vidya Prakash issued an order to release Dr Aggarwal against a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.
Earlier, on August 17, the court had rejected the bail plea of Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, who is another accused in the case. Both were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) in Delhi, in connection with irregularities worth Rs 700 crore in the purchase of medicines and medical equipment.
During the hearing, senior lawyer Ramesh Gupta, appearing on behalf of Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, said she has been in jail for the last 40 days. The petitioner has health problems which have also been mentioned in the custody order. Gupta also said that Dr Aggarwal has been made a scapegoat so that some high-ranking people can be protected. He said that nothing has been recovered from Dr Aggarwal's house.
At the same time, lawyer Vijay Bishnoi, appearing on behalf of accused Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga, said the petitioner has been in custody for 54 days. He said that if the investigating agency wants to take more time for investigation, then the petitioner should be granted interim bail. However, the court said that it does not want to release the petitioner on interim bail.
The Anti Corruption Branch on June 2 registered an FIR based on the complaint of the Vigilance Directorate. In the FIR, there is an allegation of misappropriation of about Rs 700 crore in the purchase of medicines, surgical materials and medical equipment. It has been said in the FIR that the Directorate General of Health Services of Delhi and the Central Procurement Agency of the Delhi government carried out this misappropriation.
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