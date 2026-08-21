ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Medicine Scam: Court Reserves Order On Rangeela's Anticipatory Bail Plea, To Pronounce Verdict On Aug 25

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of Rajiv Rangeela, an accused in the Delhi medicine scam. Special Judge Vidya Prakash said the court will pronounce its order on Rangeela's anticipatory bail plea on August 25.

Rangeela has been accused of supplying medical equipment at inflated prices. During the hearing, Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) counsel Kumar Sanjay opposed the anticipatory bail plea, saying the accused was required for further investigation.

He also told the court that a non-bailable warrant had already been issued against Rangeela and that the process required to declare him a proclaimed offender was still pending.

The ACB counsel alleged that Rangeela supplied goods at higher prices and did not manufacture the medical equipment himself, which was a precondition of the tender.

According to the ACB, Rangeela transferred money to his relatives through around 100 bank accounts.

Previous Bail Orders In The Case