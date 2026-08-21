Delhi Medicine Scam: Court Reserves Order On Rangeela's Anticipatory Bail Plea, To Pronounce Verdict On Aug 25
The court will decide the plea after the ACB argued that the accused is required for further investigation into procurement irregularities.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has reserved its order on the anticipatory bail plea of Rajiv Rangeela, an accused in the Delhi medicine scam. Special Judge Vidya Prakash said the court will pronounce its order on Rangeela's anticipatory bail plea on August 25.
Rangeela has been accused of supplying medical equipment at inflated prices. During the hearing, Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) counsel Kumar Sanjay opposed the anticipatory bail plea, saying the accused was required for further investigation.
He also told the court that a non-bailable warrant had already been issued against Rangeela and that the process required to declare him a proclaimed offender was still pending.
The ACB counsel alleged that Rangeela supplied goods at higher prices and did not manufacture the medical equipment himself, which was a precondition of the tender.
According to the ACB, Rangeela transferred money to his relatives through around 100 bank accounts.
Previous Bail Orders In The Case
Earlier, on August 18, the court granted four weeks' interim bail to Dr Vatsala Aggarwal, former Director General of Health Services, Delhi.
On August 17, the court had rejected the bail plea of another accused in the case, Dr Vinod Kumar Ranga.
The ACB arrested both accused in connection with the alleged Rs 700-crore irregularities in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment.
FIR Alleges Rs 700-Crore Irregularities
The Anti-Corruption Branch registered an FIR on June 2 after a complaint by the Directorate of Vigilance. The FIR alleges irregularities of around Rs 700 crore in the procurement of medicines, surgical materials and medical equipment.
According to the FIR, the Directorate General of Health Services in Delhi and the Delhi government's Central Procurement Agency allegedly carried out the irregularities.
Also Read:
- Ban On Construction Activities In Delhi From Dec 10 To Jan 20 To Curb Air Pollution
- Chinese Visa Scam: Delhi HC Directs Trial Court Not To Record Evidence Against Karti Chidambaram Till October 8
- Paper Leak Case: Delhi Court Extends Custody of All Accused to August 22, Seeks CBI Reply on 'Unlawful Arrest' Plea