Delhi MCD Bypolls 2025: Voting Underway In 12 Wards; CM Rekha Gupta Appeals People To Vote For 'Viksit Delhi'
The fate of 51 candidates, including 26 women, will be decided at the ballot.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 9:18 AM IST|
Updated : November 30, 2025 at 10:10 AM IST
New Delhi: Voting for bypolls in 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)began on Sunday morning amid tight security. The voting will end at 5.30 pm. The polls are expected to reveal the voters' mood in the national capital after a comprehensive victory of the BJP in the assembly election earlier this year.
The polling is underway in Mundka (General), Shalimar Bagh-B (Women), Ashok Vihar (Women), Chandani Chowk (General), Chandani Mahal (General), Dwarka-B (Women), Dichaon Kalan (Women), Naraina (General), Sangam Vihar-A (General), Dakshin Puri (Scheduled Caste) Greater Kailash (Women), and Vinod Nagar (General) wards.
The State Election Commission has set up 580 booths across 143 polling locations for the 12 bypolls. A total of 2,320 election commission personnel, 580 Home Guards and 2,265 other personnel, along with 13 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces are facilitating the electoral exercise. Counting will take place on Wednesday, December 3.
#WATCH | Delhi: Voting is underway for the by-elections to 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards; visuals from Sangam Vihar 163A polling booth pic.twitter.com/ClsvaxNtBd— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025
The fate of 51 candidates, including 26 women, will be decided at the ballot. The BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates (8), followed by AAP (6) and Congress (5). The election is being closely observed as AAP and the BJP will take on each other again after the assembly polls held in February.
The saffron party won 48 out of the 70 constituencies and returned to power in Delhi after 27 years, ousting AAP. Of the 12 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) wards, nine were earlier held by the BJP and three by AAP.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta asked citizens to come out and vote for Delhi's "bright future" and to construct a "Viksit Delhi".
In a post on X, she wrote: "Today's by-elections in 12 MCD wards transcend mere electoral formalities—they represent a golden opportunity to empower our shared aspirations for transparent governance, good administration, and people-centric service where development manifests not just in promises but in tangible ground realities. Every single vote cast will determine whether your ward advances with accountability, prioritizing progress that touches lives daily amid the high-stakes contests in areas like Shalimar Bagh B, Greater Kailash, and Dwarka B.
सम्मानित मतदाताओं,— Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 30, 2025
आज 12 वार्डों में होने वाले नगर निगम के उपचुनाव एक निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया से कहीं बढ़कर हमारी साझा आकांक्षाओं को सशक्त करने का अवसर हैं।
आपका एक-एक मत यह तय करेगा कि आपके वार्ड में प्रशासनिक पारदर्शिता, सुशासन और जनसेवा की वह धारा आगे बढ़े, जहाँ विकास केवल वादों…
I earnestly urge all of you to actively participate in this democratic festival by exercising your franchise—step out from your homes, reach the polling stations, and choose that candidate and party committed to making your area secure, capable, and development-oriented, thereby fulfilling your expectations. Your one vote will shape Delhi's bright future, constructing a 'Viksit Delhi'—vote first, refreshment later!"
