MCD Bypolls: BJP Expresses Confidence, AAP Alleges Irregularities

Security personnel keep vigil at a polling station during the MCD by-polls, at Shalimar Bagh in New Delhi, Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The by-elections held across 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday sparked a fresh round of political slugfest between the BJP and the AAP, with both sides presenting contrasting narratives of the day's polling. While the AAP accused the BJP of "foul play", the saffron party accused it of "bogus voting".

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, citing feedback from party workers during his visit to seven wards, said the party was confident of a strong show. "For the first time, bypolls were held simultaneously in 12 wards. Despite the traditionally low voter turnout in local elections, BJP's organisational strength proved beneficial today," he said.

Sachdeva said voters were "seen coming to the BJP booths to get their voter slips made," which, he claimed, reflected a favourable public sentiment. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta cast her vote with her family in her home turf Shalimar Bagh, while several senior BJP leaders, including MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor, too voted in their respective wards.

Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh thanked the citizens for voting and expressed confidence that the BJP would emerge as the "clear and decisive victor". Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) levelled serious allegations, accusing the BJP of "resorting to foul play".

In an X post, AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that a former "SHO (station house officer) of the police is campaigning for the BJP candidate in plain clothes" and accused the Election Commission of inaction. Responding to the allegations, Sachdeva issued a statement rejecting the charges and accusing the AAP of attempting "bogus voting".