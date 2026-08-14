ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Master Plan 2047 Estimates 40 Lakh Housing Demand, Banks On Small-Format, Rental Homes

New Delhi: Estimating a requirement of around 40 lakh additional houses by 2047, the draft Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) proposes a three-pronged strategy, including a greater push for affordable housing developed in small formats.

The proposed housing strategy seeks to increase housing supply by promoting small-format homes, affordable rental housing and development in land pooling and Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) areas. Approved by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the draft plan is likely to be approved by the Centre within a week, sources said.

The MPD also proposes in-situ rehabilitation of slums and JJ clusters, and improvement and regularisation of unauthorised colonies. "In unplanned areas, the housing strategy shall prioritise inclusive development approaches that minimize displacement while improving housing conditions and access to basic services," the plan states.

The supply of new housing shall be facilitated through planned development in Land Pooling Areas, Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Zones, High Density Corridors and Low Density Areas (LDA), with participation from the private sector and other implementation mechanisms.

"At the same time, existing housing areas shall be regenerated and upgraded to improve the quality of the built environment, infrastructure and public amenities. This shall include employer housing, resettlement colonies, cooperative group housing societies and housing developed by the DDA," the plan further added.

To curb the growth of unauthorised colonies in future, the MPD suggests "disincentives" such as levying prohibitive property tax, higher electricity charges, higher water charges by the local bodies to curb unauthorised construction.

In the housing plan, regularised Unauthorised Colonies (UC) will also be permitted to undertake regeneration schemes as per relevant provisions.

"Resettlement colonies, which face issues of accessibility, lack of adequate services and poor quality of construction," the plan states, may also be taken up for regeneration. For unauthorised colonies, the policy says regeneration will facilitate proper road network, open spaces, facilities and accessibility to emergency vehicles, fire tenders, etc.