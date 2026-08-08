ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Man With Mental Illness Reunited With Family After Five Years In Tamil Nadu

The staff at the mental health care centre contacted his family and informed them that Arif had been found and was receiving treatment

Delhi Man With Mental Illness Reunited With Family After Five Years in Tamil Nadu
He boarded a train in Delhi that brought him to Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 8, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Thoothukudi: A man from New Delhi who went missing after developing a mental illness during the Covid-19 pandemic was reunited with his family in Thoothukudi after nearly five years of treatment and care.

Mohammad Arif, a resident of RK Puram in New Delhi, works as a car driver and mechanic. After developing a mental health condition, he unknowingly boarded a train that brought him to the Tiruchendur area of Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu.

Arif wandered around the area before he was rescued during a camp organised by the Thoothukudi District Collector's office. He was admitted to the Good Samaritan Mental Care Centre in the Nazareth area of the district, where he received continuous treatment and care for about five years.

Over time, Arif's condition improved, and he gradually regained his memories. He was eventually able to recall details about his family, including the names of his parents and his address in Delhi.

The charity workers at the mental health care centre then contacted his family and informed them that Arif had been found and was receiving treatment in Thoothukudi. His mother and brother travelled from Delhi to Thoothukudi, where they were reunited with Arif at the care centre.

"My name is Arif Mohammed. I developed a mental health condition during the Covid period. At that time, I unknowingly boarded a train and came here. I was later admitted to a Good Samaritan shelter. I have now recovered and am returning to my hometown," Arif said.

Arif and his family later visited the office of the Thoothukudi district Superintendent of Police before leaving for New Delhi.

Read More:

  1. Coimbatore Family's 23-Year Wait Ends As They Find Their Missing Son In Punjab
  2. 48 Years Of Winter, Thawed By A Single Mark On Her Skin: Bihar's Elderly Man Reunites With Wife, Identifies Her Old Tattoo
  3. Emotional Reunion: Lost For 25 Years, Mother Reunites With Children At Rajasthan’s Ashram

TAGGED:

MENTAL HEALTH
MENTAL ILLNESS
COVID 19 PANDEMIC
SAMARITAN MENTAL CARE
DELHI MAN REUNITED WITH FAMILY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.