Delhi Man With Mental Illness Reunited With Family After Five Years In Tamil Nadu
The staff at the mental health care centre contacted his family and informed them that Arif had been found and was receiving treatment
Published : August 8, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Thoothukudi: A man from New Delhi who went missing after developing a mental illness during the Covid-19 pandemic was reunited with his family in Thoothukudi after nearly five years of treatment and care.
Mohammad Arif, a resident of RK Puram in New Delhi, works as a car driver and mechanic. After developing a mental health condition, he unknowingly boarded a train that brought him to the Tiruchendur area of Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu.
Arif wandered around the area before he was rescued during a camp organised by the Thoothukudi District Collector's office. He was admitted to the Good Samaritan Mental Care Centre in the Nazareth area of the district, where he received continuous treatment and care for about five years.
Over time, Arif's condition improved, and he gradually regained his memories. He was eventually able to recall details about his family, including the names of his parents and his address in Delhi.
The charity workers at the mental health care centre then contacted his family and informed them that Arif had been found and was receiving treatment in Thoothukudi. His mother and brother travelled from Delhi to Thoothukudi, where they were reunited with Arif at the care centre.
"My name is Arif Mohammed. I developed a mental health condition during the Covid period. At that time, I unknowingly boarded a train and came here. I was later admitted to a Good Samaritan shelter. I have now recovered and am returning to my hometown," Arif said.
Arif and his family later visited the office of the Thoothukudi district Superintendent of Police before leaving for New Delhi.
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