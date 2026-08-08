ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Man With Mental Illness Reunited With Family After Five Years In Tamil Nadu

He boarded a train in Delhi that brought him to Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu ( ETV Bharat )

Thoothukudi: A man from New Delhi who went missing after developing a mental illness during the Covid-19 pandemic was reunited with his family in Thoothukudi after nearly five years of treatment and care.

Mohammad Arif, a resident of RK Puram in New Delhi, works as a car driver and mechanic. After developing a mental health condition, he unknowingly boarded a train that brought him to the Tiruchendur area of Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu.

Arif wandered around the area before he was rescued during a camp organised by the Thoothukudi District Collector's office. He was admitted to the Good Samaritan Mental Care Centre in the Nazareth area of the district, where he received continuous treatment and care for about five years.

Over time, Arif's condition improved, and he gradually regained his memories. He was eventually able to recall details about his family, including the names of his parents and his address in Delhi.