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Delhi Man Strangles Daughter To Death, Disposes Of Body In Chambal River In Agra

The accused, who lives in ​​South Delhi, informed police that the victim became pregnant after being in a romantic relationship, causing disrepute to the family.

Representational image.
Representational image. (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 5, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Agra: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her father in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who lives in the Tigri police station area of ​​South Delhi, informed the Delhi Police that his daughter was pregnant after being in a romantic relationship, causing disrepute to the family.

Concerned about the family's reputation, he took the victim to Agra on the pretext of medical treatment on July 29. He then took her to a place near the Chambal River under the Basauni police station, where he strangled her to death and threw the body into the river. A video of the entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone.

The accused told the police that after killing his daughter, he returned to Delhi and filed a missing person report at the Tigri police station. During the investigation, residents of the locality also expressed suspicion about the father, leading to his detention. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he and his son-in-law had murdered his daughter.

Pinahat ACP Anil Kumar said the Delhi Police brought the accused father to the Basauni police station, where a missing person case was lodged for the victim. "They informed the police that the missing woman had drowned in the Chambal River. Evidence regarding the murder, including photos and videos, was recovered from the accused's mobile phone," he added.

Kumar said the mobile phone has visuals of the woman being disposed of in the Chambal River. The Basauni police, in collaboration with the Delhi Police, launched a search for the woman, but no breakthrough could be made so far.

Also Read

  1. Uttar Pradesh: Unhappy Over Her Court Marriage, Man Strangles Daughter
  2. Family Members Murder Young Woman, Secretly Cremate Body In Chilling 'Honour Killing' In Uttar Pradesh

TAGGED:

CHAMBAL RIVER
HONOUR KILLING
TIGRI POLICE STATION
PINAHAT ACP
DELHI MAN KILLS DAUGHTER

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