ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Man Strangles Daughter To Death, Disposes Of Body In Chambal River In Agra

Agra: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her father in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who lives in the Tigri police station area of ​​South Delhi, informed the Delhi Police that his daughter was pregnant after being in a romantic relationship, causing disrepute to the family.

Concerned about the family's reputation, he took the victim to Agra on the pretext of medical treatment on July 29. He then took her to a place near the Chambal River under the Basauni police station, where he strangled her to death and threw the body into the river. A video of the entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone.