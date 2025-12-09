Delhi Man Ran 20 Dubai Firms To Cheat Investors Worldwide, Reveals Kanpur Police
Police say Delhi-based Ravindranath Soni duped investors worldwide via fake Dubai companies; 700 victims, 21 bank accounts and a major crypto-trail found.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 6:08 PM IST
Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Police have revealed new details after arresting Delhi-based international fraudster Ravindranath Soni. Authorities accuse Soni of cheating people from eight countries out of Rs 970 crore by promising high-return investments.
Kanpur Police arrested Soni in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on December 2. Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said Soni, a resident of Malviya Nagar in Delhi, had opened around 20 companies in Dubai, including Blue Chip, and had collected crores of rupees by luring people to invest. After Dubai authorities launched investigations, Soni fled to Oman and then returned to Delhi.
During the investigation, Talha, a Kanpur resident working in Dubai, told police that in 2021, a company’s sales executive promised to double his money in 36-46 months and introduced him to Soni. He invested Rs 42.29 lakh, but when he later sought his returns, he found that the company’s phone number had been disconnected.
He realised he had been cheated when he discovered that the investment website had also shut down and that he could not reach anyone, despite repeated attempts. He then lodged a complaint, prompting the Crime Branch, Kotwali Police and other teams to launch a search for the accused.
During the ongoing probe, police found leads connected to 21 Indian bank accounts and identified eight digital crypto transactions.
According to Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal, the list of complainants is not limited to India. More than 700 victims from India, Malaysia, France, Canada and Dubai have come forward, all of whom had invested in Soni’s companies.
Police have also learned that several Japanese companies invested in his companies. Crime Branch teams are examining documents belonging to Soni and his family members. He will be taken to Dehradun and Delhi for further investigation. A special Crime Branch team is also probing a crypto trail.
The Police Commissioner further revealed that investigators have secured footage from Dubai, showing Soni packing dollars inside a sofa in his office. Crime Branch teams are coordinating with authorities there to investigate the matter thoroughly.
Initial findings indicate that Soni’s Dubai offices have been shut down. Three FIRs have been registered against him so far. Police have also received numerous emails from victims, who are now being called for questioning. Investigators have identified individuals who promoted Soni; they, too, claim they were cheated.
The Commissioner added that several celebrities have been asked to join the investigation to present their side of the story. Police have identified 20 companies linked to Soni, 16 of which are active and four are inactive. One company is based in the United States, with Gurpmeet listed as its director; her account remains active with ongoing transactions.
A six-member team under the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Crime, led by cyber expert Anjali Vishwakarma, is handling the technical investigation. The Crime Branch believes the entire fraud network will be exposed soon.
