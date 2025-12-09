ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Man Ran 20 Dubai Firms To Cheat Investors Worldwide, Reveals Kanpur Police

During the investigation, police found links to 21 Indian bank accounts and eight crypto transactions. ( Kanpur Police )

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Police have revealed new details after arresting Delhi-based international fraudster Ravindranath Soni. Authorities accuse Soni of cheating people from eight countries out of Rs 970 crore by promising high-return investments.

Kanpur Police arrested Soni in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on December 2. Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said Soni, a resident of Malviya Nagar in Delhi, had opened around 20 companies in Dubai, including Blue Chip, and had collected crores of rupees by luring people to invest. After Dubai authorities launched investigations, Soni fled to Oman and then returned to Delhi.

During the investigation, Talha, a Kanpur resident working in Dubai, told police that in 2021, a company’s sales executive promised to double his money in 36-46 months and introduced him to Soni. He invested Rs 42.29 lakh, but when he later sought his returns, he found that the company’s phone number had been disconnected.

He realised he had been cheated when he discovered that the investment website had also shut down and that he could not reach anyone, despite repeated attempts. He then lodged a complaint, prompting the Crime Branch, Kotwali Police and other teams to launch a search for the accused.

During the ongoing probe, police found leads connected to 21 Indian bank accounts and identified eight digital crypto transactions.

According to Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal, the list of complainants is not limited to India. More than 700 victims from India, Malaysia, France, Canada and Dubai have come forward, all of whom had invested in Soni’s companies.