ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Horror: Man Dies In Cylinder Blast Hours After Stabbing Minor Girl In Seemapuri

New Delhi: A 24-year-old man died in a suspected cylinder blast at his house in Delhi's Seemapuri area on Friday evening, just hours after he allegedly stabbed a minor girl. The shocking sequence of events has left police probing both incidents together.

According to police, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received by Seemapuri police station at 5.33 pm, reporting that a girl had been stabbed in Ravidas Mandir Wali Gali in Old Seemapuri, and was lying unconscious with multiple injuries.

Police teams rushed to the spot and found that the injured girl had already been shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for treatment. Doctors declared her unfit to give a statement. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and remains under medical care.

Based on the complaint and inspection of the crime scene, a medico-legal case (MLC) was initiated and a case of attempted murder has been registered.

Cylinder Blast Kills Accused

Later the same evening, after the stabbing, another PCR call alerted police to a cylinder blast at a house in New Seemapuri.