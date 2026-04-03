Delhi Horror: Man Dies In Cylinder Blast Hours After Stabbing Minor Girl In Seemapuri
The teen girl sustained multiple stab wounds and remains under medical care. The man who allegedly stabbed her died in a cylinder blast.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 10:39 PM IST|
Updated : April 4, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
New Delhi: A 24-year-old man died in a suspected cylinder blast at his house in Delhi's Seemapuri area on Friday evening, just hours after he allegedly stabbed a minor girl. The shocking sequence of events has left police probing both incidents together.
According to police, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received by Seemapuri police station at 5.33 pm, reporting that a girl had been stabbed in Ravidas Mandir Wali Gali in Old Seemapuri, and was lying unconscious with multiple injuries.
Police teams rushed to the spot and found that the injured girl had already been shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for treatment. Doctors declared her unfit to give a statement. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds and remains under medical care.
Based on the complaint and inspection of the crime scene, a medico-legal case (MLC) was initiated and a case of attempted murder has been registered.
Cylinder Blast Kills Accused
Later the same evening, after the stabbing, another PCR call alerted police to a cylinder blast at a house in New Seemapuri.
When police reached the spot, they found that a man identified as Jatin (24) had died in a fire triggered by the explosion. He was alone in the house at the time. He was taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for a postmortem.
During the investigation, police confirmed that Jatin, who died in the blast, was the same person who had allegedly stabbed the girl earlier that day. According to police, "We are probing the sequence of events and the motive behind the attack. The team is examining the case from all possible angles."
Probe Underway, Forensic Teams Inspect Sites
Forensic teams have inspected both locations and efforts are underway to determine whether the cylinder blast was accidental or deliberate.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) R P Meena said all aspects of the case, including the connection between the accused and the victim, are being thoroughly investigated. Police said the full sequence of events will be established soon.
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