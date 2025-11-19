ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Man Booked For Alleged Rape Of Partner In Himachal

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Police have booked a Delhi man on charges of raping a woman from Haryana on the promise of marrying her, officials said on Wednesday. The case was registered based on the victim’s complaint at the Dhali police station.

Citing the complaint, the police said that on September 21, the accused, Akshat, a native of Delhi, forcibly raped the woman, which had a severe impact on her mental and emotional well-being.

“The woman had been in a relationship with the accused, Akshat. The two had been living together in the Dhali area of Shimla for about two months, from September 9 to November 9, 2025,” they said. “The woman approached us after Akshat allegedly refused to marry her, despite what she described as repeated assurances from him. She told investigators that she had trusted him and agreed to live with him based on his promise of marriage, but he later ‘blatantly refused’, leaving her distressed and emotionally devastated.”