ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Man Arrested For Using Another Vehicle's Registration Number On Car

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was arrested in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly using a counterfeit number plate bearing the registration number allotted to another vehicle, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Saurav, a resident of Tajpur Khurd, was arrested after a complaint was received regarding the use of a fake number plate, they said.

According to police, the complainant, Daksh Yadav, noticed a Hyundai i10 car being driven by Saurav with registration number which was allotted to Yadav's vehicle, police said.