Delhi Man Arrested For Using Another Vehicle's Registration Number On Car
The accused, identified as Saurav, a resident of Tajpur Khurd, was arrested after a complaint was received regarding the use of a fake number plate
By PTI
Published : August 25, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
New Delhi: A 26-year-old man was arrested in Delhi's Dwarka for allegedly using a counterfeit number plate bearing the registration number allotted to another vehicle, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Saurav, a resident of Tajpur Khurd, was arrested after a complaint was received regarding the use of a fake number plate, they said.
According to police, the complainant, Daksh Yadav, noticed a Hyundai i10 car being driven by Saurav with registration number which was allotted to Yadav's vehicle, police said.
During verification, the actual registration number of the Hyundai i10 was found to be different. A case was registered at Sector 23 Dwarka and further investigation was launched. Police said Saurav was previously involved in a 2020 case registered at Dwarka South police station. The case is pending trial.
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