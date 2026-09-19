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Delhi: Man Arrested For Raping Woman After Luring Her Home On Pretext Of Eye Test

The accused, identified as Vikas, allegedly took the woman to his residence on the pretext of an eye check-up.

Delhi rape case
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 19, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST

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New Delhi: A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi's Keshav Puram area for allegedly sexually assaulting a 43-year-old woman after taking her to his residence on the pretext of getting her eyes checked, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vikas, was arrested in connection with a case registered at the Keshav Puram police station on the woman's complaint, they said.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly took the woman to his residence on the pretext of an eye check-up. Once there, he allegedly rendered her unconscious and proceeded to assault her, police said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of law, and the accused was subsequently arrested, they said. Further investigation is underway.

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DELHI CRIME NEWS
DELHI KESHAV PURAM
DELHI RAPE CASE

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