ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Man Arrested For Raping Woman After Luring Her Home On Pretext Of Eye Test

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man has been arrested in Delhi's Keshav Puram area for allegedly sexually assaulting a 43-year-old woman after taking her to his residence on the pretext of getting her eyes checked, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Vikas, was arrested in connection with a case registered at the Keshav Puram police station on the woman's complaint, they said.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly took the woman to his residence on the pretext of an eye check-up. Once there, he allegedly rendered her unconscious and proceeded to assault her, police said.