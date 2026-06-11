ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire Toll Rises To 23 As Bangladeshi National Dies During Treatment

Preliminary findings suggest the fire may have originated near the staircase on the ground floor. ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: The death toll in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy has risen to 23 after a Bangladeshi national, who had suffered severe burn injuries in the blaze, died during treatment.

The deceased, identified as 38-year-old Rehana Akhtar, had travelled to Delhi with her husband for kidney transplant. The couple was staying at Flourish Stay guest house in Hauz Rani, where the devastating fire broke out earlier this month.

Rehana had sustained critical burn injuries in the incident and was undergoing treatment at a hospital for several days. Despite doctors' efforts, she succumbed to her injuries. Her death has added to the grief of families affected by one of the capital's deadliest fire incidents in recent years. Several other injured victims continue to receive treatment at different hospitals.

Probe Focuses On Safety Lapses

Police have already arrested the guest house owner, the hotel's chef and accountant in connection with the case. On Wednesday, a Delhi court remanded hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and accountant Jay Mishra to 12 days of judicial custody. Judge Bhanu Pratap Singh granted the police’s request, observing that there were sufficient grounds for custody due to serious allegations against Lavkesh Bajaj, including offences that could attract a life sentence.

Investigators are examining the cause of the fire as well as alleged violations of fire safety norms.

Preliminary findings by the Delhi Fire Services suggest the blaze may have originated near the staircase on the ground floor, possibly from material stored in the area. Officials said the exact cause can only be determined after a detailed forensic examination.