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Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire: MCD Cracks Down On Illegal Constructions, Demolishes 123 Properties, Seals 170

Delhi's civic body intensified action against illegal constructions, issuing notices, carrying out demolitions and sealing operations across zones.

MCD teams carry out demolition and sealing operations against unauthorised constructions across Delhi following the Malviya Nagar fire incident.
MCD teams carry out demolition and sealing operations against unauthorised constructions across Delhi following the Malviya Nagar fire incident. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 9, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST

2 Min Read
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New Delhi: Following the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched an extensive crackdown on illegal constructions and violations of building regulations across the national capital.

Acting on directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the civic body has demolished 123 properties and sealed 170 others since June 1.

On June 8 only, MCD teams carried out demolition drives at 26 properties and sealed 42 others across different parts of the city.

The civic body said its "zero-tolerance" policy against unauthorised constructions and misuse of properties will continue. According to officials, the drive is being conducted in the presence of Delhi Police personnel, with bulldozers and other machinery being used to remove illegal structures.

More than 290 properties have faced demolition or sealing action since June 1, according to MCD officials.
More than 290 properties have faced demolition or sealing action since June 1, according to MCD officials. (ETV Bharat)

Special Drive In South Delhi

A special enforcement campaign was held on Monday across several South Delhi localities, with authorities conducting nine major operations in Adchini, Saidulajab, Freedom Fighter Colony, Savitri Nagar, Khidki Extension and Chhatarpur Pahari. These actions targeted illegal constructions and unauthorised commercial activities in areas where officials reported widespread violations of building and land-use regulations.

Since June 1, the MCD has demolished or sealed 56 properties in South Delhi, including Saidulajab, Hauz Rani, Khidki Extension, Savitri Nagar, Begumpur, Chhatarpur, Sainik Farm, Khanpur and Gautam Nagar.

Also, in this period, over 200 notices were issued to property owners across various zones for violations of building and land-use regulations.

As per the officials, residents were also informed of the rules governing construction activities and property use during the enforcement drive. Citizens were warned that properties involved in unauthorised construction or illegal commercial use could face sealing or demolition.

Following the fire, MCD demolished 123 properties and sealed 170 others as part of a citywide crackdown.
Following the fire, MCD demolished 123 properties and sealed 170 others as part of a citywide crackdown. (ETV Bharat)

The civic body advised residents to comply with the provisions of the Master Plan-2021, the Unified Building Bye-Laws-2016 and the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

MCD further stated that a special survey is being conducted across all zones to identify unauthorised residential and commercial properties. Officials said the campaign would be intensified in the coming days, with dedicated teams formed to carry out enforcement measures.

The corporation has urged residents to familiarise themselves with applicable regulations before undertaking any construction work or commercial activity and to contact their local MCD office whenever necessary.

Also Read:

  1. Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy: Grieving Kin Appeals To Government For Repatriation Of Nigerian Man's Body
  2. Delhi Hotel Fire: Owner's Custody Extended By Two Days, Aide Surrenders
  3. Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Death Toll Rises To 22 After Another Foreign National Succumbs To Injuries

TAGGED:

DELHI MALVIYA NAGAR FIRE
CRACK DOWN ON ILLEGAL CONSTRUCTIONS
123 PROPERTIES DEMOLISHED
MUNICIPAL CORPORATION OF DELHI
DELHI HOTEL FIRE

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