ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire: MCD Cracks Down On Illegal Constructions, Demolishes 123 Properties, Seals 170

MCD teams carry out demolition and sealing operations against unauthorised constructions across Delhi following the Malviya Nagar fire incident. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Following the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched an extensive crackdown on illegal constructions and violations of building regulations across the national capital. Acting on directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the civic body has demolished 123 properties and sealed 170 others since June 1. On June 8 only, MCD teams carried out demolition drives at 26 properties and sealed 42 others across different parts of the city. The civic body said its "zero-tolerance" policy against unauthorised constructions and misuse of properties will continue. According to officials, the drive is being conducted in the presence of Delhi Police personnel, with bulldozers and other machinery being used to remove illegal structures. More than 290 properties have faced demolition or sealing action since June 1, according to MCD officials. (ETV Bharat) Special Drive In South Delhi