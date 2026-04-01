ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Makes Rainwater Harvesting Mandatory For Plots Above 100 Sqm; Heavy Penalties Proposed For Violations

New Delhi: To improve Delhi’s declining groundwater levels and tackle future water scarcity, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has stepped up its efforts. Following strict directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), it has now been made mandatory to install rainwater harvesting systems on all plots measuring 100 sq m or more in the capital.

A proposal has also been prepared to impose heavy penalties on building owners who violate these rules.

New Plan Based On NGT Directions

According to DPCC Senior Environmental Engineer Dr Anwar Ali Khan, a detailed report has been submitted in compliance with the NGT’s order dated November 4, 2025. To ensure the effective implementation of this new plan, a joint committee has been formed comprising representatives from the Delhi Jal Board, the Municipal Corporation and the Central Ground Water Authority.

This committee will ensure that rainwater harvesting systems function properly in all large residential houses and commercial establishments across the city.

Clear Penalty Provisions

Under the proposed rules, penalties will be imposed for failing to install rainwater harvesting systems or for maintaining them in poor condition. The penalty amounts have been fixed in accordance with a report dated May 17, 2023. For non-residential buildings, the fine will be 50 per cent higher. Repeat violations may attract additional daily penalties.

For plots between 100-500 sq m, the fine can reach Rs 50,000. For plots between 501-2,000 sq m, the penalty may reach Rs 1 lakh. For plots between 2,001-5,000 sq m, the fine can be up to Rs 2 lakh, while plots larger than 5,000 sq m may face penalties of Rs 5 lakh or more.