Delhi Makes Rainwater Harvesting Mandatory For Plots Above 100 Sqm; Heavy Penalties Proposed For Violations
Delhi mandates rainwater harvesting for large plots, proposes steep penalties, forms a monitoring committee, amid corruption allegations and rising groundwater concerns, reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 2:34 PM IST
New Delhi: To improve Delhi’s declining groundwater levels and tackle future water scarcity, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has stepped up its efforts. Following strict directions from the National Green Tribunal (NGT), it has now been made mandatory to install rainwater harvesting systems on all plots measuring 100 sq m or more in the capital.
A proposal has also been prepared to impose heavy penalties on building owners who violate these rules.
New Plan Based On NGT Directions
According to DPCC Senior Environmental Engineer Dr Anwar Ali Khan, a detailed report has been submitted in compliance with the NGT’s order dated November 4, 2025. To ensure the effective implementation of this new plan, a joint committee has been formed comprising representatives from the Delhi Jal Board, the Municipal Corporation and the Central Ground Water Authority.
This committee will ensure that rainwater harvesting systems function properly in all large residential houses and commercial establishments across the city.
Clear Penalty Provisions
Under the proposed rules, penalties will be imposed for failing to install rainwater harvesting systems or for maintaining them in poor condition. The penalty amounts have been fixed in accordance with a report dated May 17, 2023. For non-residential buildings, the fine will be 50 per cent higher. Repeat violations may attract additional daily penalties.
For plots between 100-500 sq m, the fine can reach Rs 50,000. For plots between 501-2,000 sq m, the penalty may reach Rs 1 lakh. For plots between 2,001-5,000 sq m, the fine can be up to Rs 2 lakh, while plots larger than 5,000 sq m may face penalties of Rs 5 lakh or more.
Increased Responsibility Of Delhi Jal Board And DDA
As per the report, the Delhi Jal Board will review the design and technical guidelines of rainwater harvesting systems. Meanwhile, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been directed to inspect societies and private houses within their jurisdictions. It will also be ensured that buildings larger than 100 sq m include rainwater harvesting provisions in their approved construction plans.
Allegations Of Corruption In Maintenance
Amid these developments, serious allegations of corruption have surfaced regarding the maintenance of rainwater harvesting systems in Delhi. RTI activist Mahesh Chandra Saxena has submitted a report to the NGT, alleging that in many societies, tanks have been constructed merely for show and are not functional.
The collected water is reportedly flowing into dirty drains rather than replenishing groundwater. He has demanded action against Delhi Jal Board officials who allegedly approved these systems without proper physical verification.
Monitoring And Awareness Campaign
Under the new action plan, teams led by district officials will be formed to submit reports to the NGT every three months. The administration will focus not only on penalties but also on extensive awareness campaigns to promote water conservation. Experts warn that without public cooperation, Delhi’s groundwater levels could drop to zero in the coming years.
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