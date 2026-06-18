ETV Bharat / state

Ex-Agniveers To Get 20 Percent Reservation In Group C Posts In Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed 20 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in Group C posts across different government departments and agencies in the capital.

This crucial decision was finalised during a high-level meeting attended by the Chief Secretary, the Delhi Police Commissioner, and other senior officials. Under this initiative, former Agniveers will now be granted a 20 percent reservation in direct recruitment for vacant Group C posts under Delhi government.

The reservation benefit will apply to recruitment for positions such as police constable, fireman, jail warden, forest guard, and wildlife guard.

"Reviewed the strategy for extending reservation benefits to Ex-Agniveers across various Government departments and agencies in Delhi during a meeting with the Chief Secretary, CP Delhi, and other senior officials," Sandhu said in a post on X.