Ex-Agniveers To Get 20 Percent Reservation In Group C Posts In Delhi
The quota will apply for recruitment of police constable, fireman, jail warden, forest guard, and wildlife guard.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 5:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday directed 20 per cent reservation for ex-Agniveers in Group C posts across different government departments and agencies in the capital.
This crucial decision was finalised during a high-level meeting attended by the Chief Secretary, the Delhi Police Commissioner, and other senior officials. Under this initiative, former Agniveers will now be granted a 20 percent reservation in direct recruitment for vacant Group C posts under Delhi government.
The reservation benefit will apply to recruitment for positions such as police constable, fireman, jail warden, forest guard, and wildlife guard.
"Reviewed the strategy for extending reservation benefits to Ex-Agniveers across various Government departments and agencies in Delhi during a meeting with the Chief Secretary, CP Delhi, and other senior officials," Sandhu said in a post on X.
Reviewed the strategy for extending reservation benefits to Ex-Agniveers across various Government departments and agencies in Delhi during a meeting with the Chief Secretary, @CPDelhi, and other senior officials. This important initiative is being implemented in accordance with… pic.twitter.com/UOLrcUNi7y— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) June 18, 2026
"To effectively harness the discipline, skills, and training of these young men and women, directed the implementation of a 20% reservation in direct recruitment to vacant Group ‘C’ posts, including Police Constables, Firemen, Jail Warders, Forest Guards, and Wildlife Guards," the L-G said.
Sandhu directed the departments concerned to utilise the expertise and skills of these disciplined and trained youths in accordance with their operational requirements.
He clarified that this initiative aligns with the Central Government's vision of effectively utilizing the discipline and training of former Agniveers for nation-building.
The L-G said a deadline of June 30 has been set for all concerned departments to carry out necessary amendments to recruitment rules and complete other administrative procedures.
"By seamlessly integrating these dedicated and highly trained individuals into our civic framework, we will strengthen institutional resilience, enhance public service delivery, and advance our collective vision of a progressive and secure Viksit Dilli (development Delhi)," he said.
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