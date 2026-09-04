Delhi Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra Passes Away
Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra passed away on Thursday, his death has caused grief in the administrative, legal and judicial circles of Delhi.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra passed away on Thursday. His demise has sent a wave of grief through Delhi's administrative, legal, and judicial circles. According to an official notification issued by the Lokayukta's office, Justice Mishra breathed his last on September 3. Upon hearing the news of his passing, numerous stalwarts from the legal and judicial fields, senior lawyers, and administrative officials expressed their profound sorrow.
The last rites of the late Justice Harish Chandra Mishra will be performed at the Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi. A large number of family members, former colleagues, senior judicial officials, and well-wishers are expected to attend to pay their final respects. Justice Mishra dedicated his entire life to judicial reforms and matters of public interest. Throughout his long and distinguished career, he strengthened public trust in state institutions through his firm stance against corruption and his impartial judgments.
Justice Harish Chandra Mishra had been serving as the Lokayukta of Delhi since March 2022. He joined the Jharkhand Superior Judicial Service in the year 2000. While serving as a Special CBI Judge in Ranchi, he presided over cases related to the fodder scam. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Jharkhand High Court in April 2011 and subsequently as a permanent judge in 2013. He also served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court from August 30, 2019, to November 16, 2019.
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