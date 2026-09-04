ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra Passes Away

New Delhi: Delhi Lokayukta Justice Harish Chandra Mishra passed away on Thursday. His demise has sent a wave of grief through Delhi's administrative, legal, and judicial circles. According to an official notification issued by the Lokayukta's office, Justice Mishra breathed his last on September 3. Upon hearing the news of his passing, numerous stalwarts from the legal and judicial fields, senior lawyers, and administrative officials expressed their profound sorrow.

The last rites of the late Justice Harish Chandra Mishra will be performed at the Lodhi Crematorium in New Delhi. A large number of family members, former colleagues, senior judicial officials, and well-wishers are expected to attend to pay their final respects. Justice Mishra dedicated his entire life to judicial reforms and matters of public interest. Throughout his long and distinguished career, he strengthened public trust in state institutions through his firm stance against corruption and his impartial judgments.