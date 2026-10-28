Delhi Liquor Booking App Launched, Buyers Must Collect Orders Within 48 Hours
Consumers can browse available brands, select bottle sizes and quantities, pay digitally, and use a QR code to collect their orders.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Government has launched a mobile application that lets consumers book liquor online in advance and collect their orders from designated government retail outlets within 48 hours.
Developed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the app aims to reduce queues and simplify purchases.
The Delhi Liquor Booking app lets users browse available brands, select a store, choose bottle sizes and quantities and pay online. After completing the transaction, buyers receive a QR code they can scan at the selected outlet to collect their order.
The app does not offer home delivery. Consumers must collect their booked bottles within 48 hours; otherwise, the booking may be cancelled. Orders can be cancelled before collection, but liquor that has already been sold or picked up cannot be returned.
Eligibility, Purchase Limits And Availability
Consumers must be at least 25 years old to use the app. Under the applicable excise rules, an individual can purchase up to nine litres of whisky and 18 litres of beer.
DSIIDC operates 208 liquor outlets across Delhi and the online booking facility is currently available only at its stores. The corporation is one of four government agencies authorised to sell liquor at retail in the capital, where these corporations collectively operate more than 700 outlets.
Officials said the facility is intended to reduce waiting times, ease pressure on payment counters and improve transparency in pricing and billing. They added that the response to online liquor booking had not been particularly encouraging so far, and further expansion would depend on consumer demand.
Former Delhi excise minister Manish Sisodia criticised the initiative in a post on X, accusing the Rekha Gupta government of promoting what he described as a "door-to-door liquor" policy. Sisodia said the Congress government's earlier liquor policy allowed 10-15 shops per ward, with some DDA markets and malls having as many as 25 outlets. He claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party government subsequently limited the number of shops to three per ward.
He alleged that the BJP spread rumours that liquor shops were opening in every lane and said the party's claims were later exposed in court.
Questioning the government's priorities, Sisodia said children needed schools and patients needed medicines in hospitals, but alleged that the government was facilitating access to liquor instead.
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