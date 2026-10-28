ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Liquor Booking App Launched, Buyers Must Collect Orders Within 48 Hours

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has launched a mobile application that lets consumers book liquor online in advance and collect their orders from designated government retail outlets within 48 hours.

Developed by the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), the app aims to reduce queues and simplify purchases.

The Delhi Liquor Booking app lets users browse available brands, select a store, choose bottle sizes and quantities and pay online. After completing the transaction, buyers receive a QR code they can scan at the selected outlet to collect their order.

The app does not offer home delivery. Consumers must collect their booked bottles within 48 hours; otherwise, the booking may be cancelled. Orders can be cancelled before collection, but liquor that has already been sold or picked up cannot be returned.

Eligibility, Purchase Limits And Availability

Consumers must be at least 25 years old to use the app. Under the applicable excise rules, an individual can purchase up to nine litres of whisky and 18 litres of beer.

DSIIDC operates 208 liquor outlets across Delhi and the online booking facility is currently available only at its stores. The corporation is one of four government agencies authorised to sell liquor at retail in the capital, where these corporations collectively operate more than 700 outlets.