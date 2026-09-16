Delhi Lt Governor Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya, Says City Has Religious And Cultural Ties With Amritsar
He offered prayers to Ram Lalla and the Ram Parivar at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and subsequently visited Hanuman Garhi and the Gurudwara.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Ayodhya: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited Ayodhya for the first time on Wednesday.
He offered prayers to Ram Lalla and the Ram Parivar at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and subsequently visited Hanuman Garhi and the Gurudwara. During his visit, he admired the temple's architecture and craftsmanship, and prayed for the peace, progress, and well-being of the people of Delhi and the nation
Drawing parallels with his native place, Amritsar in Punjab, he said, "The Valmiki Ramayana was written in Amritsar which houses the Ram Tirath Temple". Speaking to reporters after the visit, Sandhu said this is his first visit to Uttar Pradesh and he liked Ayodhya very much. "Ayodhya has a long association with Delhi, and its religious and cultural ties with Amritsar should be further strengthened", he said.
Visited Shri Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya Dham today to seek the blessings of Bajrangbali - the eternal guardian and Kotwal of Ayodhya.— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 16, 2026
Offered prayers to Sankat Mochan for peace, good health and the well-being of all humanity.
At this sacred shrine, one is reminded that real… pic.twitter.com/JWiRvPJ9Qs
He stressed the need to further develop relations between Ayodhya and Amritsar. Sandhu said efforts should be made to integrate the religious traditions and heritage of the two cities.
Blessed to have started my visit to UP with the divine darshan of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya today.— LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 16, 2026
Prayed for the peace, progress, good health, and well-being of the people of Delhi and the entire nation. May the timeless ideals… pic.twitter.com/EWTGKoRmkO
In a post on X, he wrote, "Blessed to have started my visit to UP with the divine darshan of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya today. Prayed for the peace, progress, good health, and well-being of the people of Delhi and the entire nation. May the timeless ideals of Maryada Purushottam Bhagwan Ram - truth, righteousness, compassion, and selfless service - continue to illuminate our path. Jai Shri Ram!"
Referring to the Ram Temple, he said the magnificent structure was built here in a relatively short time. Ayodhya was already a historical city, but after the construction of the Ram Temple, it has become one of the major attractions in the world, he said.
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