ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Lt Governor Visits Ram Temple In Ayodhya, Says City Has Religious And Cultural Ties With Amritsar

Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on his way to Ram Temple ( ETV Bharat )

Ayodhya: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited Ayodhya for the first time on Wednesday. He offered prayers to Ram Lalla and the Ram Parivar at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir and subsequently visited Hanuman Garhi and the Gurudwara. During his visit, he admired the temple's architecture and craftsmanship, and prayed for the peace, progress, and well-being of the people of Delhi and the nation Drawing parallels with his native place, Amritsar in Punjab, he said, "The Valmiki Ramayana was written in Amritsar which houses the Ram Tirath Temple". Speaking to reporters after the visit, Sandhu said this is his first visit to Uttar Pradesh and he liked Ayodhya very much. "Ayodhya has a long association with Delhi, and its religious and cultural ties with Amritsar should be further strengthened", he said.