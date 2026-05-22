ETV Bharat / state

Delhi LG Removes DHS Director Amid Alleged Health Procurement Scam Probe

Dr Aggarwal was removed following allegations of irregularities in the procurement of medicines and medical equipment. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has removed Director Health Services (DHS) Dr Vatsala Aggarwal from her post following a sudden development in the Delhi government’s Health Department.

Dr Aggarwal has now been placed on the waiting list and directed to immediately hand over all her responsibilities to Dr Sushma Jain, Medical Superintendent of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. Dr Jain is expected to assume charge at the Directorate General of Health Services on Friday.

The sudden development has triggered panic and intense debate within the Health Department. Questions are also being raised over who will now conduct the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) elections scheduled for May 31. Dr Aggarwal had been authorised as the Registrar of the DMC and was also appointed as the officer responsible for conducting the elections.

The controversy centres on alleged large-scale corruption and irregularities in tenders for the procurement of medicines and surgical items by the Delhi government's Central Procurement Agency (CPA).

Following complaints by several vendors alleging that tenders were awarded to favoured suppliers in violation of rules, vigilance teams of the Delhi government conducted raids at the CPA office located in Shakarpur.