Delhi LG Removes DHS Director Amid Alleged Health Procurement Scam Probe
Vigilance teams seized procurement-related files following complaints alleging large-scale corruption in Delhi government purchases of medical and surgical equipment.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 3:16 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has removed Director Health Services (DHS) Dr Vatsala Aggarwal from her post following a sudden development in the Delhi government’s Health Department.
Dr Aggarwal has now been placed on the waiting list and directed to immediately hand over all her responsibilities to Dr Sushma Jain, Medical Superintendent of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. Dr Jain is expected to assume charge at the Directorate General of Health Services on Friday.
The sudden development has triggered panic and intense debate within the Health Department. Questions are also being raised over who will now conduct the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) elections scheduled for May 31. Dr Aggarwal had been authorised as the Registrar of the DMC and was also appointed as the officer responsible for conducting the elections.
The controversy centres on alleged large-scale corruption and irregularities in tenders for the procurement of medicines and surgical items by the Delhi government's Central Procurement Agency (CPA).
Following complaints by several vendors alleging that tenders were awarded to favoured suppliers in violation of rules, vigilance teams of the Delhi government conducted raids at the CPA office located in Shakarpur.
The vigilance department reportedly acted after receiving multiple complaints from medicine suppliers. Teams conducted an extensive examination of files related to the procurement of medicines and medical equipment over 2-3 days. Several important files connected to suspicious tenders were seized during the operation.
The seized documents reportedly include tenders for the purchase of X-ray machines, C-arm machines, anaesthesia workstations, bedsheets, linen, pillow covers, ORS, life-saving medicines, surgical dressings, sutures, cannulas, and gloves. Vigilance officials are investigating the alleged nexus linked to the procurement process.
Vendors have alleged that CPA Chief Medical Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Ranga purchased medicines and medical equipment worth over Rs 350 crore in the last six months without demand, allegedly to benefit favoured vendors.
According to the allegations, when hospitals refused to accept the unnecessary stock, special storage facilities were created in five major hospitals, including Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospitals, to dump the supplies.
Following the controversy, Dr Vijay Kumar Ranga reportedly went on leave. Late on Thursday night, Lieutenant Governor Tarunjeet Singh Sandhu removed Dr Vatsala Aggarwal from the post of Director of Health Services amid the ongoing probe into the alleged procurement scam.
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