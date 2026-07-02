ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Government Orders Audit Of Private DISCOMS Over Unrecovered Regulatory Assets

CAG to conduct audit of three private power distribution companies in Delhi. ( ANI photo )

New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of the capital's three private power distribution companies to examine why regulatory assets, estimated at around ₹38,000 crore, remain unrecovered. The audit, approved by the Lieutenant Governor following a Supreme Court directive, is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the power sector. CAG to conduct audit of three private power distribution companies in Delhi. (ETV Bharat) The Delhi government's Power Department has issued formal orders for an audit of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL). The move follows a Supreme Court directive dated August 6, 2025, which called for a thorough examination why the discoms had not recovered the regulatory assets. According to the order issued by the Delhi government, the exercise aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the power sector in view of the subsidies extended to the distribution companies and the involvement of taxpayer funds. Questions have been raised regarding the functioning of power companies and the issue of mounting regulatory assets has attracted scrutiny, with concerns that the financial burden could eventually be passed to consumers through higher tariffs. Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said, "The formal order for the CAG audit of Delhi's DISCOMs marks a historic step towards transparency, accountability, and good governance in the city's power sector. More importantly, it represents a victory for every consumer and honest taxpayer in Delhi. For years following the privatisation of the power sector, numerous financial decisions, special arrangements, and mounting liabilities escaped public scrutiny."