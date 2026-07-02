Delhi Government Orders Audit Of Private DISCOMS Over Unrecovered Regulatory Assets
Delhi LG has cleared the audit of private power companies after Supreme Court directive; report expected within three months.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of the capital's three private power distribution companies to examine why regulatory assets, estimated at around ₹38,000 crore, remain unrecovered.
The audit, approved by the Lieutenant Governor following a Supreme Court directive, is aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the power sector.
The Delhi government's Power Department has issued formal orders for an audit of BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL), BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL). The move follows a Supreme Court directive dated August 6, 2025, which called for a thorough examination why the discoms had not recovered the regulatory assets.
According to the order issued by the Delhi government, the exercise aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the power sector in view of the subsidies extended to the distribution companies and the involvement of taxpayer funds. Questions have been raised regarding the functioning of power companies and the issue of mounting regulatory assets has attracted scrutiny, with concerns that the financial burden could eventually be passed to consumers through higher tariffs.
Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood said, "The formal order for the CAG audit of Delhi's DISCOMs marks a historic step towards transparency, accountability, and good governance in the city's power sector. More importantly, it represents a victory for every consumer and honest taxpayer in Delhi. For years following the privatisation of the power sector, numerous financial decisions, special arrangements, and mounting liabilities escaped public scrutiny."
"The previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government acted to shield the system rather than examine it. Our government has initiated in just a few months what they failed to do in ten years. The people of Delhi have every right to know how regulatory assets ballooned to approximately ₹38,000 crore and who benefited from this, given that the burden fell on the residents of Delhi. A CAG audit will bring all these facts to light."
Previously, the government had ordered an audit on March 5, 2026, but this was set aside by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity on April 20, 2026. The Tribunal observed that the mandatory procedure prescribed under Section 20(3) of the CAG Act had not been followed. Subsequently, on June 6, 2026, the department issued notices to the concerned companies, providing them an opportunity to present their case and granting a personal hearing.
The power companies challenged this notice in the Delhi High Court, but the court dismissed the petitions on June 22, calling them premature and directing the competent authority to decide the matter independently on its merits.
Following a Cabinet meeting on June 29, the Delhi government noted that a CAG audit was necessary in the public interest. After examining all legal aspects, the written responses from the companies, and the observations of the Power Department, the Lieutenant Governor noted that there were no substantive grounds for the companies' objections. He has entrusted the CAG with the responsibility of auditing the circumstances preventing the companies from recovering regulatory assets.
The order clarifies that the audit will have a comprehensive scope, encompassing all relevant matters required by law. The government has also directed all concerned officials, including the discoms, to provide the CAG with the necessary records, information, and full cooperation for the audit.
The CAG has been has been asked to complete the exercise within three months. However, the deadline may be extended if additional time is required because of the scope and complexity of the investigation.
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