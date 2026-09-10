ETV Bharat / state

Delhi LG Approves High-Power Panel To Ensure Safe, Affordable Student Housing; Ashish Sood To Head 18-Member Committee

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has formally approved an 18-member "high-power committee" to ensure safe, accessible and adequate accommodation for students coming to the national capital from across India and abroad for higher education.

The committee, chaired by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, will focus on addressing student housing shortages, improving safety standards and strengthening basic facilities.

The move follows the recent building collapse in the Satya Niketan area, which highlighted concerns over the safety of student accommodation, overcrowding and inadequate basic safety standards.

Outcome Of LG-CM Meeting

The committee was formed following decisions taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor on September 7, attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood.

The LG directed officials to review guidelines for paying guest (PG) accommodation, explore alternative student housing through universities, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and make better use of vacant government buildings.

The committee will assess the gap between demand for student accommodation and available hostel facilities in Delhi. It will also examine ways to expand accommodation through universities, municipal bodies, development authorities and other government agencies.

The panel will assess the possibility of converting vacant or under-utilised DDA housing and other government properties into suitable student accommodation under applicable rules. It will also identify government land and buildings that can be used to develop additional hostels and student residences.

Universities and educational institutions will be encouraged to develop safe, affordable and regulated hostel facilities for their students.

The committee will also create a central database of institutional hostels and legally registered PG accommodations in Delhi.

Digital Platform And Safety Measures