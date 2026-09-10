Delhi LG Approves High-Power Panel To Ensure Safe, Affordable Student Housing; Ashish Sood To Head 18-Member Committee
The new panel has been authorised to involve additional departments and technical experts whenever required, while examining long-term housing solutions for students.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has formally approved an 18-member "high-power committee" to ensure safe, accessible and adequate accommodation for students coming to the national capital from across India and abroad for higher education.
The committee, chaired by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, will focus on addressing student housing shortages, improving safety standards and strengthening basic facilities.
The move follows the recent building collapse in the Satya Niketan area, which highlighted concerns over the safety of student accommodation, overcrowding and inadequate basic safety standards.
Outcome Of LG-CM Meeting
The committee was formed following decisions taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Lieutenant Governor on September 7, attended by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood.
The LG directed officials to review guidelines for paying guest (PG) accommodation, explore alternative student housing through universities, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and make better use of vacant government buildings.
The committee will assess the gap between demand for student accommodation and available hostel facilities in Delhi. It will also examine ways to expand accommodation through universities, municipal bodies, development authorities and other government agencies.
The panel will assess the possibility of converting vacant or under-utilised DDA housing and other government properties into suitable student accommodation under applicable rules. It will also identify government land and buildings that can be used to develop additional hostels and student residences.
Universities and educational institutions will be encouraged to develop safe, affordable and regulated hostel facilities for their students.
The committee will also create a central database of institutional hostels and legally registered PG accommodations in Delhi.
Digital Platform And Safety Measures
The panel will work to establish a centralised digital platform where students can report unsafe accommodation, overcrowding, fire hazards, and other safety concerns within a defined timeframe.
It will also prepare standard emergency evacuation and disaster-response protocols for student accommodation.
The committee will conduct periodic fire and disaster mock drills and safety awareness programmes for students, hostel wardens, university officials and PG operators.
Committee Composition
The committee will bring together senior officials and experts from various departments to improve coordination.
Besides Education Minister Ashish Sood as chairperson, members will include the Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner, NDMC chairman, MCD Commissioner, DDA vice-chairman and the principal secretaries of the Home, Revenue, Health, Urban Development, Law and Public Works departments.
The Chief Fire Officer and the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, along with vice-chancellors of other universities, will also be members.
The committee can co-opt representatives from other departments, agencies, technical experts, or institutions as needed.
The newly constituted committee has been directed to submit its recommendations and report within 60 days of its formation.
The administration expects the recommendations to help provide safer, affordable and standardised accommodation to lakhs of students pursuing higher education in Delhi and reduce the risk of similar incidents in the future.
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