ETV Bharat / state

Delhi LG Approves 427 New Posts For Fast Track Special Courts

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has formally approved the creation of 427 new support staff positions for the 53 newly established Fast Track Special Courts under the Delhi Higher Judicial Service (DHJS). This decision is expected to make Delhi's judicial system more robust, transparent, and efficient, while significantly accelerating the hearing of sensitive cases in the capital, particularly those involving women and children.

According to official information from the Lieutenant Governor's office, the creation of these new posts will entail a total financial implication of Rs 37.37 crore on the exchequer. The proposal had previously been recommended by the Department of Administrative Reforms, following extensive consultations with the Law Department. Subsequently, the Finance Department conducted a thorough review of the financial aspects and granted its approval.

'Fill Vacant Posts On Priority'

While granting approval, the Finance Department attached a specific and strict condition: Before the new posts become fully operational, 243 vacant support staff positions across the existing 415 courts must be filled as quickly as possible, on a priority basis. The primary objective of this condition is to ensure that the routine functioning of existing courts remains unaffected, and that adequate administrative staff is available at every level of the judicial system.