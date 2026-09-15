Delhi LG Approves 427 New Posts For Fast Track Special Courts
The decision is expected to make Delhi's judicial system more robust, transparent, and efficient, while accelerating the hearing of sensitive cases.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has formally approved the creation of 427 new support staff positions for the 53 newly established Fast Track Special Courts under the Delhi Higher Judicial Service (DHJS). This decision is expected to make Delhi's judicial system more robust, transparent, and efficient, while significantly accelerating the hearing of sensitive cases in the capital, particularly those involving women and children.
According to official information from the Lieutenant Governor's office, the creation of these new posts will entail a total financial implication of Rs 37.37 crore on the exchequer. The proposal had previously been recommended by the Department of Administrative Reforms, following extensive consultations with the Law Department. Subsequently, the Finance Department conducted a thorough review of the financial aspects and granted its approval.
'Fill Vacant Posts On Priority'
While granting approval, the Finance Department attached a specific and strict condition: Before the new posts become fully operational, 243 vacant support staff positions across the existing 415 courts must be filled as quickly as possible, on a priority basis. The primary objective of this condition is to ensure that the routine functioning of existing courts remains unaffected, and that adequate administrative staff is available at every level of the judicial system.
It is worth noting that, with the Lieutenant Governor's approval, 53 judicial posts (at the entry level of the Delhi Higher Judicial Service) had already been created for these Fast Track Special Courts. However, the availability of necessary infrastructure and support staff was essential for the smooth operation of the courts following the appointment of judicial officers.
Details Of Approved Posts
The 427 approved posts encompass various categories of administrative and judicial support staff. To ensure transparency and smooth operations, a provision for a 10 per cent leave reserve has been made across various categories.
- Reader/Senior Judicial Assistant: 58 posts
- Senior Private Secretary/Stenographer: 58 posts
- Private Secretary/Stenographer: 58 posts
- Ahlmad/Judicial Assistant: 58 posts
- Assistant Ahlmad/Junior Judicial Assistant: 58 posts
- Staff Car Driver: 20 posts
- Multi-Tasking Staff: 117 posts
Also Read: