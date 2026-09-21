Delhi Lawyers Boycott Judicial Work Over Changes To Traffic Challan Hearing Rules
The Shahdara Bar Association secretary said the changes were outlined in a circular following amendments to Rule 167 of the Motor Vehicle Rules.
Published : September 21, 2026 at 5:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Lawyers at Delhi's lower courts boycotted judicial work on Monday in protest against recent amendments to the rules related to traffic challans.
The amendment has changed the procedure for hearing traffic challan cases. Raising the issue, lawyers stayed away from judicial proceedings at Delhi's lower courts and registered their protest against the amended provisions.
Narvir Dabas, secretary of the Shahdara Bar Association, said the circular stated that the Delhi government had amended Rule 167 of the Motor Vehicle Rules and authorised Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Executive Magistrates and departmental officials to hear traffic challan cases.
According to lawyers, courts previously heard traffic challan-related cases before magistrates. Under the new rules, the process has changed and administrative officials now have the authority to hear challan-related matters.
Under the new provisions, if a traffic challan is issued against a person, they must either pay the prescribed challan amount or register an objection before officials appointed by the Delhi government within 45 days of the challan being issued.
Under the new rules, if a person does not contest the challan within the prescribed 45-day period, it will be deemed that the person has accepted the challan.
Lawyers said the change in the rules will affect the judicial process and the hearing of traffic challan-related cases in courts.
Also Read: