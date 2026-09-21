ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Lawyers Boycott Judicial Work Over Changes To Traffic Challan Hearing Rules

Lawyers protest changes to the procedure for hearing traffic challan-related cases at Delhi's lower courts. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Lawyers at Delhi's lower courts boycotted judicial work on Monday in protest against recent amendments to the rules related to traffic challans.

The amendment has changed the procedure for hearing traffic challan cases. Raising the issue, lawyers stayed away from judicial proceedings at Delhi's lower courts and registered their protest against the amended provisions.

Narvir Dabas, secretary of the Shahdara Bar Association, said the circular stated that the Delhi government had amended Rule 167 of the Motor Vehicle Rules and authorised Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Executive Magistrates and departmental officials to hear traffic challan cases.

According to lawyers, courts previously heard traffic challan-related cases before magistrates. Under the new rules, the process has changed and administrative officials now have the authority to hear challan-related matters.