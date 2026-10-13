ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Launches 150 New Electric Buses, 13 CAQMS Stations, 5 EV Charging Stations To Curb Pollution

New electric buses launched in Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The state government has taken several significant steps to control pollution and safeguard the environment in Delhi, ahead of the November stubble-burning season. On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated five public EV charging stations and 13 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAQMS) at Anand Vihar ISBT, in the presence of Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Yadav and Gupta also flagged-off 150 new electric buses.

Speaking on the occasion, Sirsa stated that several stringent measures have been taken over the past year to curb pollution in Delhi. He noted that as part of sustained efforts this year, the country's first-of-its-kind 'Integrated Command and Control Centre' has been established to monitor all pollution-control activities online. Thirty-four 'Air-Guardian' teams have been deployed to identify pollution hotspots and incidents of local-level waste or material burning; these teams are also monitored from this centre.

With the launch of the 13 new air quality monitoring stations in the presence of Union Minister Yadav, CM Gupta, and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, the total number of active air quality monitoring systems in Delhi has risen to 60. Furthermore, 150 new electric buses have been added to the fleet to make public transport greener and pollution-free. Addressing the issue of stubble burning, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa mentioned that a high-level meeting, chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has been scheduled to discuss this critical matter and ensure that stubble burning does not adversely affect Delhi's pollution levels. These coordinated and time-bound efforts by the government are expected to significantly help improve the air quality in the capital. Electric Buses, EV Charging Station At Anand Vihar ISBT