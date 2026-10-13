Delhi Launches 150 New Electric Buses, 13 CAQMS Stations, 5 EV Charging Stations To Curb Pollution
With 13 new air quality monitoring stations, the total number of active air quality monitoring systems in Delhi has risen to 60, reports Ashutosh Jha.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 2:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The state government has taken several significant steps to control pollution and safeguard the environment in Delhi, ahead of the November stubble-burning season. On Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated five public EV charging stations and 13 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAQMS) at Anand Vihar ISBT, in the presence of Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. Yadav and Gupta also flagged-off 150 new electric buses.
Speaking on the occasion, Sirsa stated that several stringent measures have been taken over the past year to curb pollution in Delhi. He noted that as part of sustained efforts this year, the country's first-of-its-kind 'Integrated Command and Control Centre' has been established to monitor all pollution-control activities online. Thirty-four 'Air-Guardian' teams have been deployed to identify pollution hotspots and incidents of local-level waste or material burning; these teams are also monitored from this centre.
With the launch of the 13 new air quality monitoring stations in the presence of Union Minister Yadav, CM Gupta, and Union Minister Harsh Malhotra, the total number of active air quality monitoring systems in Delhi has risen to 60. Furthermore, 150 new electric buses have been added to the fleet to make public transport greener and pollution-free.
Addressing the issue of stubble burning, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa mentioned that a high-level meeting, chaired by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has been scheduled to discuss this critical matter and ensure that stubble burning does not adversely affect Delhi's pollution levels. These coordinated and time-bound efforts by the government are expected to significantly help improve the air quality in the capital.
Electric Buses, EV Charging Station At Anand Vihar ISBT
With the addition of 150 new zero-emission electric buses, the capital's electric bus fleet has risen to 5,238. Consequently, the total bus fleet in Delhi will reach approximately 6,988 buses, including 1,750 CNG buses. The newly inducted electric buses are low-floor and air-conditioned, designed to ensure a comfortable and convenient journey for passengers. They are equipped with features like CCTV cameras, panic buttons, and real-time tracking, alongside modern amenities specifically designed for persons with disabilities.
As part of an initiative to further strengthen Delhi's electric mobility ecosystem, the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited has set up a high-capacity public EV charging station at the Swami Vivekananda ISBT in Anand Vihar, which is a major inter-state transport hub, handling a daily footfall of approximately 1.25 lakh passengers, and facilitating the operation of an average of 2,300 buses. These include buses operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation, Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, and Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, as well as those operating under the 'All India Tourist Permit' category.
Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh stated that the induction of 150 new electric buses and the expansion of public EV charging infrastructure represent a significant step towards establishing a clean and sustainable transport system in the capital. By strengthening public transport services and the charging network, the Delhi government is continuously working to make public transport more comfortable, accessible, and eco-friendly.
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