ETV Bharat / state

'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Reflects PM Modi's Resolve, Rs 2,500 Aid To Sisters Begins: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve and reiterated that providing financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to women in Delhi was a commitment of her government. She said nearly 9.5 lakh women have registered for the scheme within a month since the launch of the registration portal.

Speaking to reporters, Gupta said, "This scheme embodies PM Modi's resolve; indeed, we had declared from day one that providing Rs 2,500 to the sisters of Delhi was our commitment. Today, as we bring the 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' to the people in a tangible way, I am delighted to see the sisters of Delhi so happy."

She added, "We launched this scheme on August 1st. Within just one month, nearly 9.5 lakh sisters registered for it. Through today's event, we have distributed verification and approval letters to the first set of 2,500 beneficiaries under this Rs 2,500 scheme. The funds for the month of August will be credited to their accounts on September 1st."

Gupta further said there is no limit or deadline for registration under the scheme and women can apply at their convenience.

"There is no limit to this scheme, nor is there a deadline for registration; it is an ongoing initiative. Sisters can register at their convenience, and for the month in which they apply, they will certainly receive the full Rs 2,500. For instance, if someone registered as late as August 24th, she will still receive the Rs 2,500 for the entire month of August," she said.