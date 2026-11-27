ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: 90% Applications Still Pending After Three Months

New Delhi: The 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' — launched with the grand promise of providing financial empowerment to women — is facing sluggish implementation on the ground. More than three months have passed since the scheme's inception, yet the pace of verifying and processing applications remains extremely slow.

As of November 18, around 92 per cent of the total applications received are still pending, with lakhs of women — who were counting on receiving regular financial assistance through this scheme — left waiting for updates on the status of their applications.

District-wise data, released for the first time, has brought further clarity to this situation. The high volume of pending applications has not only heightened concerns among the beneficiaries but has also posed a significant challenge for the administration to process these applications within the established procedures.

7.52 Lakh Applications, Only 48,591 Approved

According to data available as of November 18, a total of 7,52,314 applications have been received from various districts across Delhi. In comparison, the number of applications approved is only 48,591. Additionally, 2,008 applications have been rejected, while objections have been raised against 7,951 others.

Taken together, this means that 6,93,764 applications are yet to be processed.

North-East Delhi recorded the highest number of applications, at 1,24,202; with only 804 approved and 907 rejected. In contrast, the New Delhi district received the lowest number of applications — 8,134 — of which, 663 were approved and 21 rejected. Meanwhile, Old Delhi saw 22,144 applications, with 836 approved and 6 rejected.

According to the data, the number of applications rejected in the South, South-East, and West districts is zero.

Reasons For Delay: Lack Of PMU Agency, Reliance On Ground-Level Staff

Several reasons have emerged for the delay in processing these applications. According to available information, the primary reason is the failure to appoint an agency for the Project Management Unit (PMU).

However, Minister Ravindra Indraj said, "To ensure smooth operations at the grassroots level, officials from the Department of Women and Child Development, along with Anganwadi and ASHA workers, have been tasked with the verification and scrutiny of applications at the district level. Efforts are underway to expedite the process within the department." Nevertheless, the swift disposal of the large number of pending applications remains a significant challenge for the administration.

Ground Reality: "Women Caught Between Hope & Waiting"

Beyond the data, conversations with women who had applied for the scheme months ago reveal a sense of frustration and confusion on the ground. When asked about the response they received, upon following up at locations where they had submitted their forms, Lajja Devi said: "We went there, but they turned us away; we haven't received any assurance. We were promised cylinders for Holi, but we didn't get any for Diwali either. All we ask is that the promises made to us be fulfilled, and the funds released."