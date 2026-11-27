Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: 90% Applications Still Pending After Three Months
The very scheme from which the women of Delhi expected financial assistance now lies buried under files.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
By Ashutosh Jha
New Delhi: The 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana' — launched with the grand promise of providing financial empowerment to women — is facing sluggish implementation on the ground. More than three months have passed since the scheme's inception, yet the pace of verifying and processing applications remains extremely slow.
As of November 18, around 92 per cent of the total applications received are still pending, with lakhs of women — who were counting on receiving regular financial assistance through this scheme — left waiting for updates on the status of their applications.
District-wise data, released for the first time, has brought further clarity to this situation. The high volume of pending applications has not only heightened concerns among the beneficiaries but has also posed a significant challenge for the administration to process these applications within the established procedures.
7.52 Lakh Applications, Only 48,591 Approved
According to data available as of November 18, a total of 7,52,314 applications have been received from various districts across Delhi. In comparison, the number of applications approved is only 48,591. Additionally, 2,008 applications have been rejected, while objections have been raised against 7,951 others.
Taken together, this means that 6,93,764 applications are yet to be processed.
North-East Delhi recorded the highest number of applications, at 1,24,202; with only 804 approved and 907 rejected. In contrast, the New Delhi district received the lowest number of applications — 8,134 — of which, 663 were approved and 21 rejected. Meanwhile, Old Delhi saw 22,144 applications, with 836 approved and 6 rejected.
According to the data, the number of applications rejected in the South, South-East, and West districts is zero.
Reasons For Delay: Lack Of PMU Agency, Reliance On Ground-Level Staff
Several reasons have emerged for the delay in processing these applications. According to available information, the primary reason is the failure to appoint an agency for the Project Management Unit (PMU).
However, Minister Ravindra Indraj said, "To ensure smooth operations at the grassroots level, officials from the Department of Women and Child Development, along with Anganwadi and ASHA workers, have been tasked with the verification and scrutiny of applications at the district level. Efforts are underway to expedite the process within the department." Nevertheless, the swift disposal of the large number of pending applications remains a significant challenge for the administration.
Ground Reality: "Women Caught Between Hope & Waiting"
Beyond the data, conversations with women who had applied for the scheme months ago reveal a sense of frustration and confusion on the ground. When asked about the response they received, upon following up at locations where they had submitted their forms, Lajja Devi said: "We went there, but they turned us away; we haven't received any assurance. We were promised cylinders for Holi, but we didn't get any for Diwali either. All we ask is that the promises made to us be fulfilled, and the funds released."
Another applicant, Kamala, said, "We haven't received anything. When we enquired, they just told us to check with the government, or check our own bank accounts. They said their only role was to help us fill out the forms. We keep checking our bank accounts, but nothing has arrived yet. Since they made a promise, surely they will fulfill it, right?"
Sharmila Devi said, "The last time I was told I would receive the funds was around Bhai Dooj, but I haven't, yet." Regarding if her application was pending, she said, "I haven't been told anything. Not even a message."
Forms Collected, But Nothing Given
Santosh Devi of Vijay Vihar said, "They had me fill out the forms, but they haven't given me anything yet. When I went to check, they said, 'Nothing has come through for you. Your form is not showing up in the system, and it’s not getting approved.' They don't even explain why. They say, 'Only the government knows'."
Overall, the fact that approximately 92 per cent of applications remain pending, highlights a significant administrative challenge. On the one hand, there are structural hurdles like the failure to appoint a PMU agency. On the other, Department of Women and Child Development officials, Anganwadi and ASHA workers have been tasked with the verification process.
Who Is Eligible Under The Scheme?
According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the scheme is open to women between the ages of 21 and 60, whose total annual family income does not exceed Rs 2.50 lakh. Initially, the scheme will be implemented for a period of three years, after which it may be continued with potential modifications.
Eligible women have two options for receiving the monthly Rs 2,500 allowance. Under the first option, Rs 1,500 will be deposited into a Recurring Deposit (RD) or Fixed Deposit (FD), while Rs 1,000 will be provided via a CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) digital rupee wallet.
Funds in this digital wallet can only be used for permitted goods and services, excluding items specified on a 'negative list' fixed by the government. Alternatively, women may choose to have the entire Rs 2,500 amount deposited into an RD or FD. This option is intended to assist women in building capital investments.
Who Is Not Eligible?
The CM has clarified that certain categories of women are not eligible for the scheme. These include women who are already beneficiaries of other financial assistance or pension schemes, income tax payers, those who file GST returns, government employees, and mothers with more than three living children.
This includes families whose annual electricity consumption exceeds 2,400 units; families with a member employed by the state government, Government of India, a PSU, or any other government organisation; families that own a four-wheeler; and women with a criminal record.
Also Read:
- 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana Reflects PM Modi's Resolve, Rs 2,500 Aid To Sisters Begins: CM Rekha Gupta
- 2500 Women Get Approval Letters Under Delhi Lakshmi Yojana, Aid To Be Disbursed From Sept 1
- 'Delhi Lakshmi Yojana': Women Welcome CM Rekha Gupta With Flower Petals, Drum Beats
- Delhi's Laxmi Yojana Creates Political Row; Kejriwal Questions Three-Child Eligibility Rule