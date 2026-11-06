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Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Delhi's Gaffar Market, 22 Fire Tenders Deployed

Representational iamge ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh on Friday, prompting the deployment of 22 fire service vehicles, officials said.

The blaze was reported at Puri Plaza in 13 Block at 1.30 am, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.