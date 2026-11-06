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Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Delhi's Gaffar Market, 22 Fire Tenders Deployed

The blaze was reported at Puri Plaza in 13 Block at 1.30 am, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Delhi's Gaffar Market, 22 Fire Tenders Deployed
Representational iamge (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : November 6, 2026 at 7:45 AM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shop in Delhi's Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh on Friday, prompting the deployment of 22 fire service vehicles, officials said.

The blaze was reported at Puri Plaza in 13 Block at 1.30 am, following which multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

As the fire intensified, additional fire tenders were pressed into service, taking the total number of units deployed to 22, including water tenders, water bowsers and other emergency vehicles.

Firefighting operations were underway, and the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.

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TAGGED:

KAROL BAGH GAFFAR MARKET FIRE
DELHI KAROL BAGH FIRE

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