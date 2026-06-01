Delhi: Income And Property Conditions Lifted For J&K Displaced Families To Avail Themselves of Government Relief
Eligible migrant families registered with the Delhi government will receive relief in accordance with rules. Benefits will be for a maximum of four family members.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
New Delhi: Prioritising the rehabilitation and social security of displaced families from Jammu and Kashmir currently residing in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved major amendments to the Ad-hoc Monthly Relief (AMR) scheme, which will directly benefit approximately 1,832 families.
Only those registered Jammu & Kashmir migrant families who have received relief up to March 31, 2024, can avail themselves of the benefits.
Gupta clarified that so far, migrant families faced complex income-related eligibility criteria in order to receive relief. Demonstrating sensitivity to their plight, the government has abolished these conditions. Now neither a family's annual income nor the ownership of any immovable property will have any bearing on their eligibility for benefits. Eligible migrant families registered with the Delhi government will receive relief in accordance with the existing rules. Relief benefits will be available for a maximum of four members in a family.
According to the Chief Minister, the One-Time Amnesty Scheme is being introduced to ensure that beneficiary records are accurate and properly maintained.
Under the scheme, migrant families will get another opportunity to update correct information about their existing family members and their Aadhaar details. During this process, if any beneficiary had earlier received excess relief due to an inadvertent error or a technical issue, the amount will not be recovered from them. The main objective of this initiative is to correct errors in government records so that, in future, relief provided by the government reaches only genuine and eligible families without any interruption.
Gupta said that the cut-off date for the One-Time Amnesty Scheme, which was earlier fixed as October 1, 2025, has now been extended to April 1, 2026, so that all eligible families get adequate time to avail themselves of the scheme. Applications received up to this date will be considered.
The Cabinet has also approved arrangements related to the payment of pending Ad-Hoc Monthly Relief dues. Earlier, there was a provision for payment of pending relief up to September 30, 2025, which has now been extended to March 31, 2026. The facility for addition or deletion of family members and family bifurcation will continue as before. This process will be carried out in accordance with the prescribed rules based on family relationships and marital status. Verification may also be conducted by the SDM and tehsildar concerned, wherever required.
According to the Chief Minister, to ensure transparency, the entire relief amount will be transferred directly into the beneficiaries' accounts through the Aadhaar-based Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. For the financial year 2026-27, the government has also allocated a special budget of Rs 30 crore for this scheme.
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