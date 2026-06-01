ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Income And Property Conditions Lifted For J&K Displaced Families To Avail Themselves of Government Relief

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Prioritising the rehabilitation and social security of displaced families from Jammu and Kashmir currently residing in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has approved major amendments to the Ad-hoc Monthly Relief (AMR) scheme, which will directly benefit approximately 1,832 families. Only those registered Jammu & Kashmir migrant families who have received relief up to March 31, 2024, can avail themselves of the benefits. Gupta clarified that so far, migrant families faced complex income-related eligibility criteria in order to receive relief. Demonstrating sensitivity to their plight, the government has abolished these conditions. Now neither a family's annual income nor the ownership of any immovable property will have any bearing on their eligibility for benefits. Eligible migrant families registered with the Delhi government will receive relief in accordance with the existing rules. Relief benefits will be available for a maximum of four members in a family. According to the Chief Minister, the One-Time Amnesty Scheme is being introduced to ensure that beneficiary records are accurate and properly maintained.