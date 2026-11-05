Delhi Hospital Owner Gets Rs 20-Crore Extortion Threat In Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Name; FIR Registered
According to the sources, complainant Shakeel Saifi received the extortion demand through social media from an international number on November 3
By PTI
Published : November 5, 2026 at 3:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR after the owner of a private hospital in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar was allegedly threatened with death and asked to pay Rs 20 crore by a caller claiming links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, police sources said on Thursday.
The complainant, Shakeel Saifi, who owns the hospital, received the extortion demand through social media from an international number on November 3, the sources said.
The caller, who identified himself as Anil Pandit, allegedly claimed to have conducted reconnaissance and gave Saifi 24 hours to arrange the money, warning him of serious consequences if the demand was not met. Saifi also told police that he had received a threatening voice message from the same number a day earlier, on November 2.
An FIR has been registered at Nihal Vihar police station, and further investigation is underway. Police are examining the threat from multiple angles, including the caller's identity, the alleged gang connection and the motive behind the extortion demand, the sources said.
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