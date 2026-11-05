ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Hospital Owner Gets Rs 20-Crore Extortion Threat In Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Name; FIR Registered

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR after the owner of a private hospital in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar was allegedly threatened with death and asked to pay Rs 20 crore by a caller claiming links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, police sources said on Thursday.

The complainant, Shakeel Saifi, who owns the hospital, received the extortion demand through social media from an international number on November 3, the sources said.

The caller, who identified himself as Anil Pandit, allegedly claimed to have conducted reconnaissance and gave Saifi 24 hours to arrange the money, warning him of serious consequences if the demand was not met. Saifi also told police that he had received a threatening voice message from the same number a day earlier, on November 2.