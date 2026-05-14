ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Horror: Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped Inside Moving Sleeper Bus, Driver And Conductor Arrested

A private bus driver and conductor were arrested after a woman alleged she was raped inside a moving bus in Delhi. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving sleeper bus in Delhi’s Nangloi area, following which the driver and conductor of the vehicle were arrested, police said on Thursday.

According to police, the incident took place late on Monday night. The woman, who lives in the slums of Pitampura, works at a factory in Mangolpuri and was returning home on foot after work when the incident occurred.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Outer West) Vikram Singh said the woman reached the B-Block bus stand in Saraswati Vihar when a sleeper bus stopped nearby. She reportedly asked a man standing at the bus door for the time, but instead of helping her, the accused allegedly dragged her inside the vehicle forcibly.

The victim said the bus doors were shut immediately after she was pulled inside, after which the vehicle moved for close to two hours along a nearly 7 km stretch near the Nangloi Metro station. During this time, the two accused allegedly raped her inside the bus.