Delhi Horror: Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped Inside Moving Sleeper Bus, Driver And Conductor Arrested
Factory worker dragged into bus while returning home on foot. Both accused arrested, bus with Bihar registration number seized for forensic examination.
Published : May 14, 2026 at 10:19 AM IST|
Updated : May 14, 2026 at 11:30 AM IST
New Delhi: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a moving sleeper bus in Delhi’s Nangloi area, following which the driver and conductor of the vehicle were arrested, police said on Thursday.
According to police, the incident took place late on Monday night. The woman, who lives in the slums of Pitampura, works at a factory in Mangolpuri and was returning home on foot after work when the incident occurred.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Outer West) Vikram Singh said the woman reached the B-Block bus stand in Saraswati Vihar when a sleeper bus stopped nearby. She reportedly asked a man standing at the bus door for the time, but instead of helping her, the accused allegedly dragged her inside the vehicle forcibly.
The victim said the bus doors were shut immediately after she was pulled inside, after which the vehicle moved for close to two hours along a nearly 7 km stretch near the Nangloi Metro station. During this time, the two accused allegedly raped her inside the bus.
Police said the bus had curtains, so what happened was not visible from outside. The woman alleged that around 2 am, the accused threw her out of the bus in an injured condition and fled from the spot. She later reported the incident to the police.
Based on the victim's complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Rani Bagh police station. The DCP said both accused, identified as Umesh and Rajendra, have been arrested and sent to jail. The bus used in the crime, which carried a Bihar registration number, has also been seized and sent for forensic examination.
Officials said the woman underwent a medical examination. However, doctors advised her to get admitted to a hospital considering her condition, but she reportedly refused. According to police, the woman told officials that her husband is suffering from tuberculosis and she has children to take care of, due to which she chose to continue treatment from home.
Delhi Police said the case is being investigated from every possible angle. Officials also said a financial dispute is being examined as part of the probe.
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