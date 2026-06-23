Delhi Horror: Missing Minor Girl's Body Recovered From Gurugram Forest, Taxi Driver Held
The case is being probed from all angles, including sexual assault, after the kidnapped 11-year-old minor was found dead in Haryana.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the body of an 11-year-old minor girl who was allegedly abducted from Delhi's Mehrauli area, was recovered from a forest in Gurugram, Haryana, police said on Tuesday. Investigators are also probing the possibility of sexual assault in the case.
Police have detained a taxi driver in connection with the incident and are examining all aspects of the case.
According to South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anant Mittal, the accused allegedly abducted the girl around 5 am on Monday while she was sleeping on a footpath with her family in Mehrauli.
Police said the accused took the child away, allegedly sexually assaulted her and later killed her before dumping the body in a forest area in Gurugram.
Authorities received information about the abduction within about 15 minutes of the incident, following which an intensive search operation was launched. During the investigation, police identified the suspect's cab and detained him within a few hours.
Body Recovered Following Interrogation
DCP Mittal said that during questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. Based on information provided by him, the police recovered the minor's body from a forest area in Gurugram. The body has been sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem examination.
According to police, the accused is a native of Bihar. Police said the detained taxi driver is being questioned and investigators are examining his mobile phone, location records and other digital evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine whether anyone else was involved.
Officials said sexual assault is suspected, but the exact circumstances of the crime and the cause of death will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received. Police added that the investigation is continuing on multiple fronts.
Political Reaction
The incident has also triggered political reactions. Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti demanded a fair and impartial investigation and sought strict action against those responsible.
He said governments and law enforcement agencies must be more accountable when it comes to ensuring the safety of women and children.
Police are awaiting the post-mortem report, which is expected to provide crucial details regarding the cause of death and other aspects of the case.
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