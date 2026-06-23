ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Horror: Missing Minor Girl's Body Recovered From Gurugram Forest, Taxi Driver Held

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, the body of an 11-year-old minor girl who was allegedly abducted from Delhi's Mehrauli area, was recovered from a forest in Gurugram, Haryana, police said on Tuesday. Investigators are also probing the possibility of sexual assault in the case.

Police have detained a taxi driver in connection with the incident and are examining all aspects of the case.

According to South Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anant Mittal, the accused allegedly abducted the girl around 5 am on Monday while she was sleeping on a footpath with her family in Mehrauli.

Police said the accused took the child away, allegedly sexually assaulted her and later killed her before dumping the body in a forest area in Gurugram.

Authorities received information about the abduction within about 15 minutes of the incident, following which an intensive search operation was launched. During the investigation, police identified the suspect's cab and detained him within a few hours.

Body Recovered Following Interrogation

DCP Mittal said that during questioning, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. Based on information provided by him, the police recovered the minor's body from a forest area in Gurugram. The body has been sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem examination.