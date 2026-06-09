ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Home Ministry Approves Renaming Of MCD Zones

New Delhi: A major change is set to take place in the administrative structure of the national capital, Delhi. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the process of renaming various zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The Ministry has issued official instructions to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government in this regard. This exercise aims to align municipal corporation zones with the district reorganisation carried out recently in Delhi.

Preparations for Gazette Notification

The official letter issued by the MHA clarifies that the Fourteenth Schedule of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, will be amended. The Ministry has directed the Delhi government to notify this amendment in the Delhi Gazette with immediate effect to make it operational. A copy of the gazette notification is to be provided to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

According to available information, this decision is based on proposals submitted by the Urban Development Department of the Delhi government. The move references letters dated April 20 and February 23, 2026. These letters cite proposals approved by the Delhi Cabinet, which recommended renaming the municipal zones to ensure alignment with the reorganised districts.