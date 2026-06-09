Delhi: Home Ministry Approves Renaming Of MCD Zones
The rationale behind the move is to align names of municipal zones with those of districts, which have been changed recently, to reduce confusion.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 11:42 AM IST
New Delhi: A major change is set to take place in the administrative structure of the national capital, Delhi. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the process of renaming various zones of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The Ministry has issued official instructions to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government in this regard. This exercise aims to align municipal corporation zones with the district reorganisation carried out recently in Delhi.
Preparations for Gazette Notification
The official letter issued by the MHA clarifies that the Fourteenth Schedule of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, will be amended. The Ministry has directed the Delhi government to notify this amendment in the Delhi Gazette with immediate effect to make it operational. A copy of the gazette notification is to be provided to the Ministry of Home Affairs.
According to available information, this decision is based on proposals submitted by the Urban Development Department of the Delhi government. The move references letters dated April 20 and February 23, 2026. These letters cite proposals approved by the Delhi Cabinet, which recommended renaming the municipal zones to ensure alignment with the reorganised districts.
Enhanced Administrative Efficiency
From an administrative standpoint, the lack of uniformity between names of districts and municipal zones, often leads to confusion. Discrepancies between district names and their corresponding zones also make it difficult for citizens to access services provided by local bodies. It is expected that this renaming initiative will make the corporation's functioning more transparent and streamlined. The new naming structure will be primarily based on the geographical location of the areas and the new configuration of administrative districts. While the specific zones to be renamed have not yet been disclosed, the changes are likely to be extensive.
In accordance with the directives, the MHA has clarified that this process was initiated following approval from the competent authority. Now, the Delhi Secretariat and the MCD headquarters must act quickly to implement this. The name change will come into effect as soon as the notification is published in the official gazette.
In the coming days, the new names of these zones will appear on the MCD's website and in other official documents. For now, Delhi residents will have to await the official notification for details regarding their wards and zones. This move is being viewed as another significant milestone in the administrative reforms of Delhi.
Also Read: