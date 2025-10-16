Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Fake AI Video On Taj Lake Palace Udaipur
The video, made using AI showed a hotel staff poisoning wealthy guests in 2018.
Published : October 16, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of a video of Taj Lake Palace Udaipur uploaded by an unknown user on social media platform Instagram using AI.
A bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora ordered the removal of the video within 36 hours. A petition, filed by Indian Hotels Company Limited, a unit of the Tata Group of Companies, had stated that Instagram account had 'Tralelagio' uploaded a video using AI to falsely claim that hotel staff had poisoned wealthy guests in 2018.
The petition stated that the claims made in the video were false, fictitious and defamatory. The petition said the video, which was uploaded using AI, went viral and was viewed more than 20,000 times on Instagram.
The court said prima facie it appears that the video is false and should be deleted. "This tarnishes the reputation of the petitioner and will cause irreparable damage," the court said.
The court also restrained the video uploader from broadcasting, publishing or distributing the video or any content that defames the Taj or infringes on social media or its trademark rights. It directed the owner of Instagram (META) to provide the information of the account holder so that he can be served with the summons.
