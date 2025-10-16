ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Orders Removal Of Fake AI Video On Taj Lake Palace Udaipur

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has ordered the removal of a video of Taj Lake Palace Udaipur uploaded by an unknown user on social media platform Instagram using AI.

A bench of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora ordered the removal of the video within 36 hours. A petition, filed by Indian Hotels Company Limited, a unit of the Tata Group of Companies, had stated that Instagram account had 'Tralelagio' uploaded a video using AI to falsely claim that hotel staff had poisoned wealthy guests in 2018.

The petition stated that the claims made in the video were false, fictitious and defamatory. The petition said the video, which was uploaded using AI, went viral and was viewed more than 20,000 times on Instagram.