ETV Bharat / state

Delhi High Court Upholds Ishrat Jahan’s Bail In UAPA Case, Rejects Police's Appeal

New Delhi: The bail granted by the trial court to Ishrat Jahan, an accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the case of plotting the 2020 Delhi Riots, will remain in effect.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed the Delhi Police's petition seeking cancellation of Ishrat Jahan's bail, who is accused under the UAPA. The bench headed by Justice Naveen Chawla delivered this verdict.

The court noted that Ishrat Jahan was granted bail by the trial court on March 14, 2022. Since that time, which is over two years ago, Jahan has not violated any bail conditions. Given this, the court stated there is no reason to cancel her bail at this stage.

Ishrat Jahan was arrested on February 26, 2020, and an FIR was registered against her under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act on the same day. After over two years in custody, the Karkardooma Court granted her bail on March 14, 2022.