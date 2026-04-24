Delhi High Court Upholds Ishrat Jahan’s Bail In UAPA Case, Rejects Police's Appeal
High Court rules no violation of bail terms by Ishrat Jahan, maintaining her release in the 2020 Delhi violence conspiracy case.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
New Delhi: The bail granted by the trial court to Ishrat Jahan, an accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the case of plotting the 2020 Delhi Riots, will remain in effect.
The Delhi High Court has dismissed the Delhi Police's petition seeking cancellation of Ishrat Jahan's bail, who is accused under the UAPA. The bench headed by Justice Naveen Chawla delivered this verdict.
The court noted that Ishrat Jahan was granted bail by the trial court on March 14, 2022. Since that time, which is over two years ago, Jahan has not violated any bail conditions. Given this, the court stated there is no reason to cancel her bail at this stage.
Ishrat Jahan was arrested on February 26, 2020, and an FIR was registered against her under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act on the same day. After over two years in custody, the Karkardooma Court granted her bail on March 14, 2022.
According to the police, on February 26, 2020, Jahan incited the crowd in Jagatpuri by urging them not to leave and to persist regardless of police action, stating, "Even if we have to die, we will not move from here, no matter what the police do, we will achieve freedom."
The police allege that on the same date, there was stone-pelting and gunfire directed at the police.
In this case, a chargesheet has been filed under the UAPA against 18 accused. Those named as accused in this case include Safura Zargar, Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Ishrat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha, Shafa-ur-Rahman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Salim Malik, Mohammad Salim Khan, Athar Khan, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Natasha Narwal, and Devangana Kalita. Among these, Ishrat Jahan, Safura Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shadab Ahmed, and Mohammad Salim Khan have already been granted bail.
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